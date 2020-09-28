Sports

Former Indian Cricketer Neetu David Appointed As Head All-India Women's Selection Committee

Neetu David, the former left-arm spinner, will be the chief of the five-member women’s selection committee.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   28 Sep 2020 2:00 PM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Former Indian Cricketer Neetu David Appointed As Head All-India Womens Selection Committee

Image Credits: News18

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, September 26 announced the appointment of All-India Women's Selection Committee.

The women's selection committee will constitute of five members and will be headed by Neetu David, one of India's finest woman cricketers in the late '90s and early 2000s.

"On account of seniority, Neetu David, the former left-arm spinner, will head the five-member committee," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. "She is also the second-highest wicket-taker for India in WODIs with 141 scalps and was also the first from India to take 100 ODI wickets."

"Neetu is a big name in Indian women's cricket and has the stature. I don't think anyone can question Neetu's credentials to become head of the selection panel," according to a senior BCCI source had on the condition of anonymity, reported Hindustan Times.

Earlier, in January this year, the BCCI had made a press release on their official website for invitations of applications for the Senior Women national selectors, with two openings, along with applications for the Senior Men and Junior Men category with 2 positions open for each.

The BCCI has now handpicked its All-India Women's Selection Committee, which includes Neetu David (10 Tests and 97 WODIs), Arati Vaidya (3 Tests and 6 WODIs), Renu Margrate (5 Tests and 23 WODIs), Venkatacher Kalpana (3 Tests and 8 WODIs) and Mithu Mukherjee (4 Tests).

Also Read: 102 Ambulance Service Non-Operational For Over Three Years In Jammu And Kashmir: CAG Report

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian