Former Indian Cricketer Neetu David Appointed As Head All-India Women's Selection Committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, September 26 announced the appointment of All-India Women's Selection Committee.



The women's selection committee will constitute of five members and will be headed by Neetu David, one of India's finest woman cricketers in the late '90s and early 2000s.



"On account of seniority, Neetu David, the former left-arm spinner, will head the five-member committee," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. "She is also the second-highest wicket-taker for India in WODIs with 141 scalps and was also the first from India to take 100 ODI wickets."



"Neetu is a big name in Indian women's cricket and has the stature. I don't think anyone can question Neetu's credentials to become head of the selection panel," according to a senior BCCI source had on the condition of anonymity, reported Hindustan Times.

Earlier, in January this year, the BCCI had made a press release on their official website for invitations of applications for the Senior Women national selectors, with two openings, along with applications for the Senior Men and Junior Men category with 2 positions open for each.



The BCCI has now handpicked its All-India Women's Selection Committee, which includes Neetu David (10 Tests and 97 WODIs), Arati Vaidya (3 Tests and 6 WODIs), Renu Margrate (5 Tests and 23 WODIs), Venkatacher Kalpana (3 Tests and 8 WODIs) and Mithu Mukherjee (4 Tests).

