102 Ambulance Service Non-Operational For Over Three Years In Jammu And Kashmir: CAG Report

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its audit findings of various public sector undertakings during 2017-18, has found that the 102 ambulance services were non-operational for over three years in Jammu and Kashmir.

The report also found deficiencies in the procurement of medicines and equipment by the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited.

The report mentioned that the audit on procurement of medicine and equipment by the JKMSC revealed much delay in finalisation of rate contracts and non-procurement of drugs, instruments, machinery and equipment, thereby completely defeating the need for setting up the company.

"Audit also came across instances of non-levy of liquidated damages of ₹7.92 crore for delayed supplies, undue favour to a supplier by rejecting the seven bidders and procuring suture items at negotiated rates for ₹25.48 crore from the eighth bidder, non-operationalisation of 102 Ambulance Service over a period of more than three years despite receiving the fund of ₹3.18 crore and non-observance of prescribed procedure for empanelment of testing laboratories leading to extra-expenditure of ₹9.47 lakh," the report, tabled in Parliament last week, mentioned.

It mentioned that the purpose of upgradation of Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in the Health and Medical Education Department was not achieved under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana as all the super specialities had not been established.

"Some medical services/facilities installed had not functioned and remained out of order rendering expenditure of ₹8.57 crore incurred thereon unfruitful and ₹3.12 crore wasteful. Out of 592 medical equipment procured for two GMCs, 336 medical equipment (57 per cent) costing ₹40.97 crore were not traceable/non-available, not installed, non-functional or had got damaged in floods," the report stated.

The CAG also revealed that there was an acute shortage of trained specialist doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in both the super speciality hospitals.

"The failure to seek prior permission from the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, before taking up the construction works of integrated Ayush Hospital and Wellness Centre at Harwan in Srinagar, resulted in unfruitful expenditure of ₹3 crore, blocking of ₹3.38 crore and creation of liability of ₹2.75 crore," the report stated.

"Failure of J&K Health Service to renew the licenses of the nursing homes or clinical establishments and recover the licenses renewal fee resulted in unauthorised functioning of these establishments and non-recovery of revenue of ₹0.44 crore," it said.

"During the year, the departments concerned accepted under assessment and other deficiencies of ₹2.22 crore involved in 97 cases, which were pointed out in audit during 2017-18 and earlier years. The departments collected/recovered ₹53.38 lakh in 19 cases pertaining to audit findings of previous years," it said.

It also said that the failure of Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited to deposit the advance tax on taxable income during the assessment year 2015-16, in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act led to an avoidable interest payment of ₹3.26 crore.

"The lax supervision and control in the Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited over the execution of a contract for Design, Engineering and Commissioning of 48 MW Lower Kalnai Hydel Electric Project led to unfruitful expenditure of ₹25.30 crore," it said, adding the company failed to generate 219.30 million units of energy per annum and was forced to pay an interest of ₹17.49 crore on the term loan availed for the project.

"Despite encashment of bank/performance guarantee of ₹79.20 crore, the Company suffered a minimum loss of ₹11.20 crore".



"The shortfall in revenue collection vis-a-vis targets fixed during 2013-14 to 2016-17 was between 11 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively," it found.

The CAG said the certificate of registration in respect of 21,918 private vehicles registered with eight (out of 11) selected Regional Transport Offices/Assistant Regional Transport Offices (RTOs/ ARTOs) have not been renewed after a prescribed time frame which included revenue implication of ₹6.12 crore.



Also Read: "Bengaluru Has Become Epicentre Of Terror Activities", Says Tejasvi Surya, Calls For NIA Division

