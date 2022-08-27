Neeraj Chopra Scripts History Again, Wins Lausanne Diamond League Title In Switzerland

Star Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on August 26, once again scripted history after he became the first Indian athlete to win a Diamond League Meeting title by winning the Lausanne leg here in Switzerland.

Chopra had pulled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 amid a "minor" groin injury, which he had suffered while winning a silver medal during the World Championships in July, producing a throw of 89.08m in his first attempt to seal the win in emphatic fashion.

HE'S DONE IT!🇮🇳



IIS athlete #NeerajChopra becomes the FIRST EVER Indian to win at the Diamond League, finishing top of the pile at the #LausanneDL with a MASSIVE throw of 89.08m in his very first attempt⚡️



He qualifies for the Diamond League final, in Zurich. #CraftingVictories pic.twitter.com/zbxbqrlWnD — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 26, 2022

The 24-year-old rehabilitated and rested for a month; however, it looked like the injury had not happened as he continued his high standards. The 89.08m javelin throw was his third career-best, and his second throw went up to 85.18m before passing on his third attempt.

His fourth throw was a foul, while he once again managed to pass his fifth attempt before producing an 80.04m throw in the sixth and last round. Only the top three names after the fifth round got to throw in the sixth round.

History Maker Chopra!

"I am delighted with my result tonight. 89m is a great performance. I am specially pleased as I am coming back from an injury and tonight was a good indicator that I have recovered well," Chopra was quoted as saying by The Times Of India after the event.



Chopra has now qualified for the Diamond League Finals in Zurich, set to take place on September 7 and 8, and becomes the first Indian to do so. Despite this landmark victory, he remained fourth with 15 points -- with these eight points on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch bagged second place as well with the best throw of 85.88m, while USA's Curtis Thompson finished third with an effort of 83.72m.

Before Neeraj Chopra, discus thrower Vikas Gowda was the only Indian to secure a top-three at a Diamond League event. He had finished second twice -- 2012 in New York and 2014 in Doha -- and third twice -- 2015 at the Shanghai and Eugene.

