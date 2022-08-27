All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Neeraj Chopra Scripts History Again, Wins Lausanne Diamond League Title In Switzerland

Image Credit: Instagram/Neeraj___Chopra and Instagram/Neeraj___Chopra (Representational)

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Neeraj Chopra Scripts History Again, Wins Lausanne Diamond League Title In Switzerland

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  27 Aug 2022 4:08 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

"I am delighted with my result tonight. 89m is a great performance. I am especially pleased as I am coming back from an injury and tonight was a good indicator that I have recovered well," Chopra said after the event.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Star Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on August 26, once again scripted history after he became the first Indian athlete to win a Diamond League Meeting title by winning the Lausanne leg here in Switzerland.

Chopra had pulled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 amid a "minor" groin injury, which he had suffered while winning a silver medal during the World Championships in July, producing a throw of 89.08m in his first attempt to seal the win in emphatic fashion.

The 24-year-old rehabilitated and rested for a month; however, it looked like the injury had not happened as he continued his high standards. The 89.08m javelin throw was his third career-best, and his second throw went up to 85.18m before passing on his third attempt.

His fourth throw was a foul, while he once again managed to pass his fifth attempt before producing an 80.04m throw in the sixth and last round. Only the top three names after the fifth round got to throw in the sixth round.

History Maker Chopra!

"I am delighted with my result tonight. 89m is a great performance. I am specially pleased as I am coming back from an injury and tonight was a good indicator that I have recovered well," Chopra was quoted as saying by The Times Of India after the event.

Chopra has now qualified for the Diamond League Finals in Zurich, set to take place on September 7 and 8, and becomes the first Indian to do so. Despite this landmark victory, he remained fourth with 15 points -- with these eight points on Friday.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch bagged second place as well with the best throw of 85.88m, while USA's Curtis Thompson finished third with an effort of 83.72m.

Before Neeraj Chopra, discus thrower Vikas Gowda was the only Indian to secure a top-three at a Diamond League event. He had finished second twice -- 2012 in New York and 2014 in Doha -- and third twice -- 2015 at the Shanghai and Eugene.

Also Read: Odisha: People Resort To Drinking Contaminated 'Flood Water' In Marooned Villages; Here's Why

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Neeraj Chopra 
javelin throw 
Sports 

Must Reads

These 8 National Parties Pocketed Over ₹15,000 Cr In 17 Years From Unknown Donors: Report
Eight-Months Pregnant Assistant Professor Accuses JNU Administration Of Harassment
FIFA Lifts Ban On All India Football Federation, Women's U-17 World Cup To Be Held As Scheduled
Here's Everything You Need To Know About National Nutrition Week
Similar Posts
FIFA Lifts Ban On All India Football Federation, Womens U-17 World Cup To Be Held As Scheduled
Sports

FIFA Lifts Ban On All India Football Federation, Women's U-17 World Cup To Be Held As Scheduled

The Logical Indian Crew
IPL Betting India
Sports

GST Tax Hike In The Spotlight

The Logical Indian Crew
Jhulan Goswami Set For International Retirement At Lords; Heres A Look At Her Illustrious Career
Sports

Jhulan Goswami Set For International Retirement At Lord's; Here's A Look At Her Illustrious Career

The Logical Indian Crew
All India Football Federation Suspended By FIFA Over Undue Influence From Third Parties
Sports

All India Football Federation Suspended By FIFA Over 'Undue Influence From Third Parties'

The Logical Indian Crew
CWG 2022: India Finishes Off In Style; PV Sindhu, Achanta Sharath Kamals Gold Takes Final Medal Tally To 61
Sports

CWG 2022: India Finishes Off In Style; PV Sindhu, Achanta Sharath Kamal's Gold Takes Final Medal...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X