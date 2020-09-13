Naomi Osaka Beats Victoria Azarenka To Win US Open Title

Japanese Tennis star Naomi Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to claim her second US Open title in three years with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 comeback win on Saturday, September 12.

The 23,000-plus seats in the main arena at Flushing Meadows did not witness cheering fans because of the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of people who worked at the tournament attended the match.



Afer loosing first set the 22-year-old turned around to match.



Azarenka fell to 0-3 in US Open finals, all in three sets. She then went 2-0 ahead in the second set before Osaka fought to break her opponent's serve twice and take a 4-3 lead.



The momentum then shifted to Osaka's favour and she broke a third time to take the match to the deciding set.

A championship won on an incredible rally!@naomiosaka clinches the #USOpen 🏆 in three sets over Victoria Azarenka. pic.twitter.com/yVVd0Q0mnN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020



It was the second time in two weeks Azarenka, twice a winner at the Australian Open, and Osaka had set up a showdown. The pair had been set to meet in the Western and Southern Open final on August 29 until Osaka withdrew due to a hamstring injury.



Osaka said that she wants to be known for more than just tennis, hinting that she will keep campaigning for racial justice after winning her third Grand Slam.



She wore different masks honouring victims of systemic racism and police brutality in the United States in each of the tournament's seven rounds.



In Saturday's final, she honoured Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old African-American boy who was shot dead by a white police officer in Cleveland, Ohio in 2014.

Naomi Osaka wore a 7th face mask—this one emblazoned with Tamir Rice's name—for the U.S. Open final https://t.co/CAMalwq5ou pic.twitter.com/5SWIg9hrj6 — Forbes (@Forbes) September 12, 2020



