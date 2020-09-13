Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted Again To AIIMS Amid Growing Breathing Issues

Weeks after discharge, Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Cardio Neuro tower in the AIIMS Hospital last night, at around 11 pm, after suffering from post-COVID ailments for almost a month now, reported NDTV.

Two weeks earlier, on August 31, Shah was discharged from AIIMS after recovering from coronavirus. The 55-year-old tested positive for the virus on August 2 and was taken to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon.

On August 14, he was informed about being in home isolation for a few more days as per the advice of his doctors.

However, he was then admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 after he complained of fatigue and body ache. He left the hospital after 13 days on August 31 after the doctors had confirmed his recovery.

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the hospital's August 18 statement read.

