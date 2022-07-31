All section
Ace Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Sets Another Record, Wins First Yellow Medal At CWG 2022

Image Credit: Twitter/ Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Geetha Kothapalli

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Ace Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Sets Another Record, Wins First Yellow Medal At CWG 2022

India,  31 July 2022 5:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Opening the account for India, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, on the second day, bagged the first gold by lifting a total 201Kg in the women's 49Kg weightlifting event.

In the 18th appearance at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, India has so far performed exceptionally well in all sporting events. Over 200 athletes from India have registered to participate in various sporting events, making it historic.

Opening the account for India, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, on the second day, bagged the first gold by lifting a total 201Kg in the women's 49Kg weightlifting event. Along with Chanu, athletes including Sanket Sagar (Silver), Bindyarani Devi (Silver), and Gururaja (Bronze) have also fulfilled the promises by bringing back glory to India.

Due to Chanu's excellent performance in the snatch round, she was just required to complete her first attempt in the clean and jerk round, which she did with an exceptional lifting of 105Kg. Following gold was assured, but she increased the mark to 113Kg in the second attempt and tried 119Kg in the third attempt, which was unsuccessful, reported NDTV.

Internet Reacts To Her Achievement

After her victorious spell at CWG 2022, which brought the first gold for India, many eminent personalities, including Prime Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, congratulated her for the historical performance.

In a Tweet, PM Modi wrote, "The exceptional Mirabai Chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she's won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes."

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, said, "Gold medal. Indian weightlifters keep the Indian flag flying high. Well done Mirabai Chanu. You've shown remarkable grit and tenacity. The nation is proud of your achievement."

Know Mirabai Chanu Better

Mirabai Chanu already had yellow medals in her kitty before winning at CWG 2022. She registered a win and bagged gold at World Championships 2017 and CWG 2018. Along with yellow medals, Chanu was also awarded the silver medal at CWG 2014, which probably opened the door for her in the athletic world. Making it historical, she won a silver medal in weightlifting at the Olympics last year, which were conducted in Tokyo.

She was born on August 8, 1994, to a Meitei family in the small village of Nongpok Kakching, which is 30 Km away from Imphal in Manipur. Her strengths and capabilities were recognised by her family when she was just 12 years old. She used to carry a huge bundle of firewood home easily, which her brother used to find difficult due to it being cumbersome.

She was trained at the Sports Academy in Manipur, where she realised her passion for weightlifting and never looked back. She hitched rides with the drivers of the truck carrying sand. After winning the silver in Olympics, she even invited the drivers to express her gratitude and touched their feet as a sign of respect.

After her consistent efforts and dedication to sports, the government of India 2018 awarded her with the Padma Shri and sporting honour, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, for her contribution to the sport. She became the icon and inspiring personality for all those who dream of representing the country but lack training facilities due to living in some rural parts.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Doctors At NIMS Restore Food Pipes Of Two Children Born With Rare Medical Condition

Mirabai Chanu 
Commonwealth Games 2022 
CWG 2022 
Who Is Mirabai Chanu 

