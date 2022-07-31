All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hyderabad: Doctors At NIMS Restore Food Pipes Of Two Children Born With Rare Medical Condition

Image Credit- Wikimedia, Pixabay 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Hyderabad: Doctors At NIMS Restore Food Pipes Of Two Children Born With Rare Medical Condition

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Telangana,  31 July 2022 4:27 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The doctors at the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have successfully restored the food pipes that were not developed properly due to Esophageal Atresia, a rare abnormality in an average of two in 10,000 births.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The doctors at the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have successfully restored the food pipes that were not developed properly in two children.

A 3-year-old girl and an 18-month-old boy had a rare medical condition known as Esophageal Atresia, in which the food pipe is absent, making it impossible for them to swallow food, reported The Hindu.

Kids Survived On Feeding Tube Until Final Surgery

The kids were surviving with the help of a feeding tube in their stomach as a temporary solution. They were then brought to the NIMS, where after thorough evaluation, surgeons reconstructed the unformed food pipes with colonic interposition surgery.

The Chief Minister Relief Fund bore the expenditure on the surgery.

Dr N Bheerappa, Prof. and HoD, Surgical Gastroenterology in NIMS, said, "A part of the intestine was brought from the abdomen to the neck via chest as a substitute. The surgery demands a huge technical expertise and acumen leaving a margin of error to almost nil," quoted The New Indian Express.

The doctor said that such complex operations in these types of patients had not been reported so far in India. He added that just a few centres worldwide performed and reported the colonic interposition for Esophageal Atresia.

What Is Esophageal Atresia?

Esophageal Atresia, a rare abnormality, is witnessed in an average of two in 10,000 births. In most cases, there is an abnormal connection between the food pipe and the windpipe, which leads to additional respiratory difficulties.

These infants are usually present with one or multiple constellations of other organ defects, usually denoted by the acronym VACTREL (Vertebral defects, Anal atresia, Cardiac defects, Tracheoesophageal fistula, Renal anomalies, and Limb deformities).

Dr Bheerappa said they could offer this prototype solution due to the vast experience of performing more than 600 colonic interposition surgeries for adults.

Also Read: Bihar Govt Issues New Directives, Village Heads To Be Held Responsible For Child Marriages

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
NIMS 
Food Pipe 
Esophageal Atresia 

Must Reads

Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Each School After Recurring Suicide Incidents
AP: Monkeypox Symptoms Detected In 8-Yr-Old Boy In Guntur, First Patient Discharged After Testing
No, This Collage Does Not Show Young Eknath Shinde, PM Modi, and President Murmu; Viral Claim Is False
Old Video Of Hima Das Winning Gold In 2018 World U-20 Championship Falsely Shared As Recent
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X