The doctors at the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have successfully restored the food pipes that were not developed properly in two children.

A 3-year-old girl and an 18-month-old boy had a rare medical condition known as Esophageal Atresia, in which the food pipe is absent, making it impossible for them to swallow food, reported The Hindu.

Kids Survived On Feeding Tube Until Final Surgery

The kids were surviving with the help of a feeding tube in their stomach as a temporary solution. They were then brought to the NIMS, where after thorough evaluation, surgeons reconstructed the unformed food pipes with colonic interposition surgery.

The Chief Minister Relief Fund bore the expenditure on the surgery.

Dr N Bheerappa, Prof. and HoD, Surgical Gastroenterology in NIMS, said, "A part of the intestine was brought from the abdomen to the neck via chest as a substitute. The surgery demands a huge technical expertise and acumen leaving a margin of error to almost nil," quoted The New Indian Express.

The doctor said that such complex operations in these types of patients had not been reported so far in India. He added that just a few centres worldwide performed and reported the colonic interposition for Esophageal Atresia.

What Is Esophageal Atresia?

Esophageal Atresia, a rare abnormality, is witnessed in an average of two in 10,000 births. In most cases, there is an abnormal connection between the food pipe and the windpipe, which leads to additional respiratory difficulties.

These infants are usually present with one or multiple constellations of other organ defects, usually denoted by the acronym VACTREL (Vertebral defects, Anal atresia, Cardiac defects, Tracheoesophageal fistula, Renal anomalies, and Limb deformities).

Dr Bheerappa said they could offer this prototype solution due to the vast experience of performing more than 600 colonic interposition surgeries for adults.

