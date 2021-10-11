All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kylian Mbappe Score Winners As France Beats Spain In UEFA National League 2021

Image Credits: UEFA Nations League/Twitter

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Kylian Mbappe Score Winners As France Beats Spain In UEFA National League 2021

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

India,  11 Oct 2021 1:12 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

World Champions France won the Nations League Final 2021 with goals Kylian Mbappe giving them a 2-1 lead and won the league final in the end at the San Siro stadium on Sunday.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

World Champions France won the Nations League Final 2021 with goals Kylian Mbappe giving them a 2-1 lead and won the league final in the end at the San Siro stadium on Sunday.

Didier Deschamps side had struggle a lot to score to come back in the game. Even during the first half, they dominated by Spain, but after going a goal down, following Mike Oyarzabal strike, they came alive. Paul Pogba playing exceptionally well in the mid-field, Benzema a constant threat and Mbappe speed are the main flag-bearers behind this phenomenal victory.

" We showed our great teamwork and good character against a solid team. We never gave up," said Benzema as reported by India Today.

Champions Of Today, But Fighters In Past

Karim Benzema was the first goalscorer on the 66th minute is not a born champion his past was completely different from what we know today as the French Player. He was born in 1987 in the city of Lyon, France. Benzema is the sixth son out of nine children in his family. Karim is descended from a family which hails from Algeria who got settled in the troubled neighbourhood of Bron, and he came up with many problems in his when he grew up, following such as bad gangs led to a life that invited him to crime as Kid. He played a vital role in changing and making him into a disciplinary man.

Kylian Mbappe scored the second goal on the 80th minute, also known as Pele of the 21st century; Mbappe is also not a complete french man when it comes to ancestors tree. His father is of Cameroon origin, while his mother is a former handball player of Algeria origin. Mbappe's performance at A S Monaco attracted PSG to sign him.

Spain protested that Mbappe was outside when he received the ball, but the VAR check found a slight touch from defender Eric Garcia had played the France striker onside. Earlier on Sunday, Italy had claimed 3rd place in the Final Four tournament by beating Belgium 2-1 in Turin.

Also Read : Anshu Malik Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Woman Wrestler To Reach World Championship Final


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
France 
UEFA 
Winners 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X