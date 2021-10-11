Kylian Mbappe Score Winners As France Beats Spain In UEFA National League 2021

World Champions France won the Nations League Final 2021 with goals Kylian Mbappe giving them a 2-1 lead and won the league final in the end at the San Siro stadium on Sunday.

Didier Deschamps side had struggle a lot to score to come back in the game. Even during the first half, they dominated by Spain, but after going a goal down, following Mike Oyarzabal strike, they came alive. Paul Pogba playing exceptionally well in the mid-field, Benzema a constant threat and Mbappe speed are the main flag-bearers behind this phenomenal victory.



" We showed our great teamwork and good character against a solid team. We never gave up," said Benzema as reported by India Today.

Champions Of Today, But Fighters In Past

Karim Benzema was the first goalscorer on the 66th minute is not a born champion his past was completely different from what we know today as the French Player. He was born in 1987 in the city of Lyon, France. Benzema is the sixth son out of nine children in his family. Karim is descended from a family which hails from Algeria who got settled in the troubled neighbourhood of Bron, and he came up with many problems in his when he grew up, following such as bad gangs led to a life that invited him to crime as Kid. He played a vital role in changing and making him into a disciplinary man.



Kylian Mbappe scored the second goal on the 80th minute, also known as Pele of the 21st century; Mbappe is also not a complete french man when it comes to ancestors tree. His father is of Cameroon origin, while his mother is a former handball player of Algeria origin. Mbappe's performance at A S Monaco attracted PSG to sign him.



Spain protested that Mbappe was outside when he received the ball, but the VAR check found a slight touch from defender Eric Garcia had played the France striker onside. Earlier on Sunday, Italy had claimed 3rd place in the Final Four tournament by beating Belgium 2-1 in Turin.



