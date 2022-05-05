All section
For Boxing Enthusiasts! Olympian Mary Kom Offers Free Training To Young Talents From Kerala

Kerala,  5 May 2022 9:40 AM GMT

At a press meet during the event, Kom said that her only wish is to win a gold medal at the Olympics. She said much concentration is being paid to the upcoming Commonwealth Games, to take place in England in July.

A renowned boxer and the Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom has recently offered free training to the best boxing talents from Kerala at her academy. She made the announcement on April 30 while she was in Kerala to attend the inaugural function of the first-ever Kerala Olympic Games, which the state Olympic Association organised.

Kom said, "Kerala has provided many boxers. Today, there are no emerging international boxing players from Kerala. When talented young boxers from Kerala come, we will give free training at our academy, quoted The Print.

At a press meet during the event, the boxer said that her only wish is to win a gold medal at the Olympics. She said much concentration is being paid to the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which will commence in England in July. She added that organisations such as the Olympic Association should take the initiative to nurture such international athletes.

Olympians Participated In Press Meet

Several Olympic medallists such as Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh, Bajrang Poonia and Ravi Dahiya also participated in the press meet alongside Mary Kom.

2020 Tokyo Olympics Hockey Bronze medalist PR Sreejesh called the Kerala Olympic Games a source of inspiration for the players in this period of declining tournaments.

He said, "Such initiatives would help bring back our children to the grounds after the COVID-19 pandemic," quoted the publication.

Tokyo Olympics Wrestling Bronze winner Poonia expressed his happiness with the support given by Kerala to sports.

Further, the 2020 Olympics Weightlifting Silver claimer said victory and defeat are all part of the game and that one should make full use of the opportunities, whether in football, boxing or weightlifting.

Other Dignitaries Attended The Event

V S Sunil Kumar, Kerala Olympic Association State President; S Rajeev, Secretary-General; M R Ranjith, Treasurer; among others, graced the event with their presence. The first-ever Kerala Olympic Games were inaugurated at the University Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on April 30.

Also Read: Innovation At Its Best! 18-Yr-Old Bengaluru Teen Designs India's First AI, Sensor-Based Bicycle Counter

