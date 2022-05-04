Innovation At Its Best! 18-Yr-Old Bengaluru Teen Designs India's First AI, Sensor-Based Bicycle Counter

India has got its first artificial intelligence-and sensor-based bicycle counter in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is an electronic device that keeps a record of bicycles at a location for a particular time and is installed to encourage cycling.

But what makes this bicycle counter stand out is that a teenager, Nihar Thakkar built it. It was installed on April 26 next to the Outer Ring Road cycle lane in Doddanekundi in the state capital in collaboration with the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and residents of Doddanekundi.

Features Of The Bicycle Counter

It is India's first live bicycle counter, which will assist in collecting usage data of bicycles utilising dedicated lanes and is expected to make the impact of the cycle lane more visible and promote cycling. An artificial intelligence-sensor camera powers it, and a machine learning-based algorithm where the data provided can be utilised to encourage cycling and to construct more dedicated cycle lanes.

Thakkar said, "The counter is able to distinguish between bicycles and all other types of vehicles and will count only cyclists in the cycle lane and the service road in both directions," reported The Indian Express.

The counter is installed as a pilot project under the SuMA (Sustainable Mobility Accord) project being funded by DULT.



AI-Based Tools For Cycle Lane Enforcement

The 18-year-old teen is also the founder of the Urban Flow, which develops AI-based tools for cycle lane enforcement, live bicycle counters, and traffic analysis.

Thakkar said, "At Urban Flow, we are building AI-based tools that will help the enforcement of traffic rules. Most of the dedicated cycle lanes are being misused by two-wheelers. In this technology, a camera uses AI to process video footage in real-time to capture and report evidence of violations to traffic police," reported the publication.

