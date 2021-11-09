India's Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath bagged the women's doubles title at the World Table Tennis Contender Lasko 2021 event on Sunday, November 7. The pair entered the finals of the women's doubles after defeating the team of Wang Yidi and Liu Weishan in the semi-finals by 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8.

The duo ranked 33rd in the ITTF World Rankings, claimed their first title in the WTT Contender series by defeating the Diaz sisters, Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz, 3-0, which ranked 23rd, reported ANI. This was their first significant success as a pair. This win was the second title for Manika in this season after she won the mixed doubles title in the WTT Contender Budapest, where she partnered with G Sathiyan.

Manika Batra in Women's Singles

Manika Batra clinched a bronze medal in the singles competition after losing to Wang Yidi of China by 2-4 in the semi-finals. Wang Yidi defeated Manika by 11-7, 7-11, 13-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-5.

Thank you everyone for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/6Tx24kviRy — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) November 7, 2021

As reported by Indian Express, Archana said, "I am very happy to have won this title…it was fun playing throughout as I always enjoy playing doubles with Manika Di. She is playing really well and has a very strong presence on the table, which allows me to play freely".

The WTT Championships Finals will be held in Houston, the USA, from November 23-29 after the WTT Contender Nova Mesto 2021 event from November 11-14.

