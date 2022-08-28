Manipur's Linthoi Chanambam Scripts History, Clinches First-Ever Gold At World Cadet Judo Championships

Indian judoka Linthoi Chanambam scripted history on Friday (August 26) as she clinched the country's first-ever gold medal at the World Cadet Judo Championships 2022 in the women's-57 Kg category in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This spectacular feat achieved by Manipur's 15-year-old Chanambam is India's first-ever medal in any age-group category at the World Championships, reported the Times of India.

First ever world championship medal for India! 🇮🇳🥇 Gold for Linthoi!



"I cannot explain now how I feel but I know I'm very happy with this victory" - Linthoi Chanambam#JudoCadets #Judo #Sport #sarajevo #cadets #JudoKids pic.twitter.com/2YOFW7Pf3z — Judo (@Judo) August 26, 2022

Won Final Against Brazil's Bianca Reis

At the ongoing tournament, the Indian teen showcased a phenomenal performance as she recorded four consecutive wins by Ippons before reaching the final of the 57 Kg category.

A judo match can also be won by Ippon, which grants one point for particular moves. In the finals, the teen beat Brazil's Bianca Reis, the Pan-American junior champion, by Waza-ari (where the judoka wins by collecting two half points).

The zeal for the gold medal continued for the Manipuri player as she dominated the proceedings against Brazil's Reis in the summit clash. The Manipuri player attained the upper hand with the Waza-ari in the initial moments. She managed to hold on to her 1-0 lead even after getting a shido in the dying moments, thus ensuring Chanambam a spot at the centre of the podium.

After the historic victory, Chanambam said, "I really don't have the words and cannot explain how I am feeling right now. I only know that I'm very happy with this victory, and I hope to build on this," reported Olympics.

Linthoi Chanambam's yellow metal holds more significance as none of the Indian judokas has ever made a podium finish at any world Championship or the junior worlds.



Last month, she grabbed the gold medal at the Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Championship 2022 held in Bangkok, Thailand, before announcing her arrival at the continental level.

Family And Training For The Game

The 15-year-old teen belongs to a family of farmers residing in Imphal, Manipur. She is one of the few judokas to be part of the Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme, a flagship of the Union Sports Ministry. The TOPS programme is primarily meant for elite athletes, considered Olympics medal prospects.

For the last five years, the former sub-junior national championship gold medallist has mostly been away from her native place to concentrate better on her training at the JSW-Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka.

