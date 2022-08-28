All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Bridge, Spins Charkha At Khadi Utsav Held At Sabarmati Riverfront In Gujarat

Image Credit- PIB, PIB

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Bridge, Spins Charkha At Khadi Utsav Held At Sabarmati Riverfront In Gujarat

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Gujarat,  28 Aug 2022 7:47 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The PM inaugurated the 300-metre long pedestrians-and-cyclists-only Atal Bridge. He also attended the Khadi Utsav event, a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during India's freedom struggle.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted his two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday, August 27. On the first day, he inaugurated the 'Atal Bridge' and attended the 'Khadi Utsav' organised at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

During the event, PM Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief C R Paatil.

Inauguration Of Atal Bridge

The Prime Minister inaugurated the pedestrians-and-cyclists-only Atal Bridge across the Sabarmati river and called it a tribute by the local people to the former PM, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The bridge for pedestrians and cyclists with attractive designs and LED lighting is 300 metres long and 14 metres broad in the middle. It links the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern end and the flower garden on the western end of the Sabarmati Riverfront.

According to an NDTV report, PM Modi said, "Atal Bridge not only connects the two banks of Sabarmati river but it is also unique in design and innovation. In its design, the famous kite festival has been kept in mind."

According to an official release, the Atal Bridge has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes, the railing is built with glass and stainless steel, and the roof is made of colourful fabric.

'Khadi Utsav' Event

The Prime Minister attended one of its kind event being held as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during India's freedom struggle.

The event witnessed nearly 7,500 women Khadi artisans spinning charkha live at the same time and in the same place. These artisans came from various districts of Gujarat to participate n the event.

Further, 22 Charkhas from different generations in use since the 1920s were on display as part of an exhibition exhibiting the 'Evolution of Charkhas.' It includes charkhas like 'Yerwada Charkha', which symbolises the charkhas used during the freedom struggle, to the charkhas with the latest innovations and technology used today.

According to an official statement, it has been a constant endeavour of PM Modi to popularise Khadi, generate awareness about Khadi products and encourage the use of Khadi amongst youth.

Also Read: Nine Years To Nine Seconds! Noida's Twin Towers To Be Demolished After SC Order; All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Narendra Modi 
Khadi Utsav 
Atal Bridge 
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav 

Must Reads

Video Of Police Raid In A Cafe In Agra Shared With False Communal Spin
Manipur's Linthoi Chanambam Scripts History, Clinches First-Ever Gold At World Cadet Judo Championships
This Video Doesn't Show Saudi Defense Ministers Running Away From Fireworks At Chinese Embassy
In Massive Demolition Drive, Over 450 Illegal Constructions Razed This Year In South Delhi: Civic Body
Similar Posts
In Massive Demolition Drive, Over 450 Illegal Constructions Razed This Year In South Delhi: Civic Body
Trending

In Massive Demolition Drive, Over 450 Illegal Constructions Razed This Year In South Delhi: Civic...

The Logical Indian Crew
Over 13,000 Schools Accuse Karnataka Government Of Corruption, Writes Letter To PM Modi
Trending

Over 13,000 Schools Accuse Karnataka Government Of Corruption, Writes Letter To PM Modi

The Logical Indian Crew
Long Legal Battle Ends: Noidas Twin Towers To Be Demolished After SC Order; All You Need To Know
Trending

Long Legal Battle Ends: Noida's Twin Towers To Be Demolished After SC Order; All You Need To Know

The Logical Indian Crew
UP Floods: Situation Worsens In Varanasi; Cremations Take Place On Terraces, Streets
Trending

UP Floods: Situation Worsens In Varanasi; Cremations Take Place On Terraces, Streets

The Logical Indian Crew
These 8 National Parties Pocketed Over ₹15,000 Cr In 17 Years From Unknown Donors: Report
Trending

These 8 National Parties Pocketed Over ₹15,000 Cr In 17 Years From Unknown Donors: Report

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X