Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted his two-day visit to Gujarat on Saturday, August 27. On the first day, he inaugurated the 'Atal Bridge' and attended the 'Khadi Utsav' organised at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

During the event, PM Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief C R Paatil.

Inauguration Of Atal Bridge

The Prime Minister inaugurated the pedestrians-and-cyclists-only Atal Bridge across the Sabarmati river and called it a tribute by the local people to the former PM, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

After the Khadi Utsav, went to the Atal Bridge. It is exceptional. I am sure the people of Ahmedabad will love it! pic.twitter.com/VAmmnsHIvH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2022

The bridge for pedestrians and cyclists with attractive designs and LED lighting is 300 metres long and 14 metres broad in the middle. It links the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern end and the flower garden on the western end of the Sabarmati Riverfront.



According to an NDTV report, PM Modi said, "Atal Bridge not only connects the two banks of Sabarmati river but it is also unique in design and innovation. In its design, the famous kite festival has been kept in mind."

According to an official release, the Atal Bridge has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes, the railing is built with glass and stainless steel, and the roof is made of colourful fabric.

'Khadi Utsav' Event

The Prime Minister attended one of its kind event being held as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during India's freedom struggle.

Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Charkha. It was a symbol of our freedom struggle and remains a symbol of hope and empowerment.



Glimpses from today's Khadi Utsav. pic.twitter.com/9qF5I2VigL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2022

The event witnessed nearly 7,500 women Khadi artisans spinning charkha live at the same time and in the same place. These artisans came from various districts of Gujarat to participate n the event.



Further, 22 Charkhas from different generations in use since the 1920s were on display as part of an exhibition exhibiting the 'Evolution of Charkhas.' It includes charkhas like 'Yerwada Charkha', which symbolises the charkhas used during the freedom struggle, to the charkhas with the latest innovations and technology used today.

According to an official statement, it has been a constant endeavour of PM Modi to popularise Khadi, generate awareness about Khadi products and encourage the use of Khadi amongst youth.

