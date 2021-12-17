All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Incredible! This Weightlifter Creates 8 National Records While Bagging Gold At Commonwealth Championships

Image Credits: Facebook/PurnimaPandey

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Incredible! This Weightlifter Creates 8 National Records While Bagging Gold At Commonwealth Championships

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  17 Dec 2021 9:31 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Purnima Pandey lifted 229kg( 102kg+127kg) to make it to the top of the podium and qualified directly for the Commonwealth Games scheduled next year.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Weightlifter Purnima Pandey created eight national records while competing for gold in the women's +87kg category at the Commonwealth Championship in Tashkent on Thursday, December 16.

Purnima lifted 229kg( 102kg+127kg) to make it to the top of the podium and storm into Commonwealth Games next year, reported First Post.

She created eight national records— two in the snatch section and three each in clean and jerk and total category.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships also serve as a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Birmingham. The gold medallists in each weight category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships directly qualify for the 2022 Games, and the rest will qualify through Commonwealth rankings.

In the women's +87kg event, Anuradha Pavunraj bagged the bronze medal with a total effort of 195kg (90kg+105kg).

Lovepreet Singh Clinches Silver

Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh bagged silver in the men's 109 kg category. He lifted a total of 348kg (161+187 and stood 12th in the World Weightlifting Championships which are being held simultaneously in Tashkent.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Govt. Hikes Allowances For Destitute Women, Aged, Differently Abled.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Lifter Purnima Pandey 
Commonwealth Championship 2021 
Weighlifting 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X