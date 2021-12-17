Incredible! This Weightlifter Creates 8 National Records While Bagging Gold At Commonwealth Championships

Weightlifter Purnima Pandey created eight national records while competing for gold in the women's +87kg category at the Commonwealth Championship in Tashkent on Thursday, December 16.

Purnima lifted 229kg( 102kg+127kg) to make it to the top of the podium and storm into Commonwealth Games next year, reported First Post.

She created eight national records— two in the snatch section and three each in clean and jerk and total category.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships also serve as a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games scheduled to be held in Birmingham. The gold medallists in each weight category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships directly qualify for the 2022 Games, and the rest will qualify through Commonwealth rankings.

In the women's +87kg event, Anuradha Pavunraj bagged the bronze medal with a total effort of 195kg (90kg+105kg).

Lovepreet Singh Clinches Silver

Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh bagged silver in the men's 109 kg category. He lifted a total of 348kg (161+187 and stood 12th in the World Weightlifting Championships which are being held simultaneously in Tashkent.

