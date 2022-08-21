Jhulan Goswami Set For International Retirement At Lord's; Here's A Look At Her Illustrious Career

Jhulan Goswami, the top wicket-taker in women's international cricket, plans to call it quits on September 24 during India's third and final One-Day International (ODI) match versus England at the revered Lord's.

India is to play three matches at Hove on September 18, Canterbury on September 21 and the Lord's on September 24 and Jhulan has been named in the 17-member Indian ODI squad, as reported by The Print.

'Proper Farewell'

The veteran pacer last played for India during the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March 2022. Since she could not say "goodbye on the field", she will be given a "proper farewell", ESPN Cricinfo reported, quoting a Board official.

She had missed the Sri Lanka tour in July because of the side strain she had sustained ahead of India's final World Cup group game against South Africa.

Jhulan Goswami has had an illustrious career. Here's a look at some significant moments in her sports journey.

Ball Girl To Cricket Debut

Jhulan, born in 1982, first developed a liking for football, but the 1992 Cricket World Cup made her change her mind. She had the chance to have a closer look at the game later in 1997. She was the ball girl during the Women's World Cup in India, reported News 18.

One of Bengal's fiercest pacers, Jhulan, has evolved throughout her career after she joined the Indian women's squad due to her outstanding performance in the domestic circuit. Recently, she played in her first ODI on January 6, 2022, at Chennai, against England.

First World Cup Then Leading Indian Squad

Jhulan made it to the Indian women's world cup team in 2005, and the team advanced to the final. But sadly, they struggled in the tournament's final against Australia. Jhulan, though, had a fantastic game, taking 13 wickets.

In 2008, Mithali Raj resigned from her position as India's captain, and Jhulan was appointed in her place. Her performance as captain was mediocre.

200 ODIs & National Honours

Jhulan reached the milestone of 200 ODIs earlier this year, becoming just the second player in the history of women's cricket to do so. She accomplished the feat during the Women's World Cup in New Zealand. Former caption Mithali Raj was the first one to achieve the accomplishment.

In 2010, Jhulan received the Arjuna Award, and a year later, she was awarded the M A Chidambaram trophy. She won the Padma Shri award in 2012; in 2016, the ICC ranked her as the best female ODI bowler.

