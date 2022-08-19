All section
Fair Fares & Safe Travel! India's First Government-Owned Online Taxi Service Launched In Kerala

Tanmay Channa

Writer: Tanmay Channa

Kerala,  19 Aug 2022 12:41 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Unlike other online platforms, 'Kerala Savari' will not have any fluctuations in fares. Other online platforms increase charges for services by up to one and a half times during peak hours.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday (August 17), inaugurated Kerala Savari, India's first online taxi service owned by a state government.

The CM said the project would ensure fair remuneration to auto taxi workers along with appropriate and decent service to passengers. The Motor Workers Welfare Board, under the leadership of the Labour Department, has started this service.

Fair Fares & Safe Travel For Public

According to Economic Times, unlike other online platforms, Kerala Savari will not have any fluctuations in fares. Other online platforms increase charges for services by up to one and a half times during peak hours.

It will charge an 8 per cent service charge in addition to the rates set by the government. The revenue generated through service charges will be used to provide promotional incentives to passengers and drivers and implement the scheme.

The government reiterated that Kerala Savari is a safe and reliable online service for women, children and senior citizens.

Unique Features Of Taxi Service

According to India Today, the drivers need a police clearance certificate to join this service along with proper training.

There is a provision for a panic button in the app which could be used in a car accident or any other event of danger. If the passenger presses the panic button, the driver will not get to know, and if the driver does so, the passenger will not get to know. On pressing the button, the passenger or the driver will get three options; Police, Fire Force and Motor Vehicle Department.

GPS will be installed in vehicles at a subsidized rate, and it will be done in a phased manner. The District Office of the Motor Workers Welfare Board will have a state-of-the-art call centre which will be functional 24 X 7.

The first phase of the taxi service has been implemented in Thiruvanathapuram. After evaluating the first phase, the project will be flawlessly implemented in the entire state. The government plans to launch the service in Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur municipal limits.

Also Read: CM Mann Approves Setting Up Museum In Patiala To Showcase Punjab's Century-Old Aviation History




Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tanmay Channa
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Kerala Savari 
Taxi Service 
Government-Owned 
Kerala 

