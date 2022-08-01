Know More About Jeremy Lalrinnunga: 19-Yr-Old Weightlifter Who Bagged Gold In Men's 67kg Final

The medal rush for India in the field of weightlifting continued at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after Jeremy Lalrinnunga bagged a gold in the men's 67kg category. This marked India's second gold in the campaign after Mirabai Chanu secured gold on July 30.

The young Indian lifted created a new Commonwealth Games record in the snatch event after he successfully picked up 140 kg to confirm a podium finish.

Jeremy managed to lift a total of 160kg in the clean and jerk category to finish the day with 300kg, which is also a new CWG record.

He did look slightly injured at the end of his final attempt of 165kg, which the lifter failed to complete, with the coaching team working closely with him. The youngster looked in great spirit when he was presented with the gold medal on the podium while the Indian national anthem played in the background.

Accolades Under Jeremy Lalrinnunga's Name

The 19-year-old had bagged the gold medal in the 62kg event at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 and had also won a gold in the 67kg category in the Commonwealth Championships in 2021.

Samoa's veteran lifter Vaipava Ioane won the silver with a combined lift of 293kg, while Nigeria's Edidiong Umoafia took the bronze with 290 kg.



Jeremy opened up a huge 10kg gap with the nearest rival Edidiong Joseph Umoafia, when he lifted 140kg in a successful second attempt. He had begun with 136kg. The Mizoram athlete further targetted 143kg in his last attempt but failed to complete the lift.

In Clean and Jerk, the 2021 Commonwealth Championship winner started off with 154kg and was soon bettered with a 160kg lifting. However, he could not complete the 165kg attempt, reported NDTV.

This also marked India's fifth medal from the weightlifting arena, with Mirabai Chanu (gold), Bidyarani Devi (silver), Sanket Sargar (silver) and Gururaj Poojary (bronze) securing podium finishes on July 30.

Meanwhile, the son of a national-level boxer Lalneihtluanga, Lalrinnunga, also wishes to don the gloves but moved to weightlifting as it involved just power to excel, something he found fascinating.

Also Read: Nasal Spray Lowers COVID-19 Viral Load By 94-99% In 24-48 Hours; Finds New Lancet Study