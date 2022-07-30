Nasal Spray Lowers COVID-19 Viral Load By 94-99% In 24-48 Hours; Finds New Lancet Study

In India, a nasal spray administered in high-risk adult COVID-19 patients decreased viral load by almost 94 per cent within 24 hours and by 99 per cent in 48 hours, as per the results of a phase 3 trial of the drug published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia journal.

The analysis conducted on Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) was done by Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Glenmark in 306 vaccinated and unvaccinated adult patients with mild COVID symptomatic across 20 clinical sites in the country.

Deep Dive Into The Study

The trial assessed a seven-day NONS treatment plus standard of care versus placebo nasal spray and standard care in adult patients with symptomatic COVID. NONS was self-administered six times daily as two sprays per nostril for a week. The analysis was conducted during the Omicron and Delta surges, reported NDTV.

The research discovered that high-risk COVID patients who took NONS significantly reduced viral load within 24 hours and sustained more than seven days of treatment.

Furthermore, viral load was also reduced by 93.7 per cent within 24 hours and 99 per cent within 48 hours of treatment with the Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray. The authors stated that these results were also observed in unvaccinated and vaccinated populations.

"The robust double-blind trial demonstrated significant efficacy and remarkable safety of NONS," Senior VP & Head - Clinical Development, Glenmark, Monika Tandonm stated.

The NONS Therapy

In the official statement, Tandon added that this therapy also has the possibility to make a crucial contribution to coronavirus management with its simple use in the current highly transmissible phase of the pandemic.

NONS was officially launched in India under the brand name FabiSpray back in February after it received the marketing and manufacturing go-ahead from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) as part of the accelerated approval process.

Nitric Oxide has the capacity to block entry into the nasal passage, kill the virus, and restrict its replication, which is why the viral load is reduced so rapidly with NONS, the statement further claimed.

