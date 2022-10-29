ISSF World Championships: With Best-Ever Performance, India Receives 3 Olympic Quotas For 2024 Paris Games

India recorded its best-ever performance at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships campaign 2022, finishing second in the rankings behind China with 38 medals.

Additionally, with the team's combined achievement in the rifle/pistol disciplines in the capital city of Egypt and Osijek, Croatia, India received three Olympic quotas for the 2024 Paris Games and two Tokyo Games quota spots from the Changwon worlds.

Remarkable Performances At The Event

The most successful Indian shooter was Esha Singh, who won three gold and one silver medal, and Sameer Gulia came in second with two silver and two bronze medals.

The event's star shooter Esha Singh said, "Thankful to the entire team National Rifle Association of India and SAI who made sure all the shooters are comfortable to play the most competitive game World championship Cairo Egypt 2022."

Emergence Of Several Talented Players

Many new faces and first-timers competed in the Olympic events; Anjum Moudgil placed sixth in the women's 3P event, Rhythm Sangwan fifth in the women's 25m pistols, and Shiva Narwal eighth in the men's 10m air pistol, according to India Today.

Omkar Singh, the final athlete, representing India in the Cairo Worlds, placed 13th in the men's 25m centre fire pistol competition. German former Olympic champion Christian Reitz shot 588 to take home the gold. Rudrankksh, Ramita, and Samrat Rana each took home two gold medals, and Vijayveer Sidhu successfully defended his title as the junior 25m standard pistol champion while winning a bronze.

Rudrankksh's quota was joined by those won by Swapnil Kusale in the men's 50-meter rifle, a first for India in the world championships, and Bhowneesh Mendiratta in the men's trap in Osijek.

