All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Blue Flag Certification For 2 More Beaches In India: Know More About Eco-Tags

Image Credits: Travel Mugla and Press Information Bureau

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Blue Flag Certification For 2 More Beaches In India: Know More About Eco-Tags

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  28 Oct 2022 7:29 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Indian beaches have been put on the forefront again as two more beaches receive the Blue Flag global recognition for being the cleanest beaches in the world.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Indian beaches attract a large number of tourists every year from within the country as well as from outside. With its growing popularity, two more beaches from the country have received the international "Blue Flag" certification, awarded to the cleanest beaches in the world. The newest addition with the Blue Flag tag are the beaches of Minicoy Thundi Beach and Kadmat Beach in Lakshadweep.

India now has a total of 12 "blue beaches", including Shivrajpur, Ghoghla, Kasarkod and Padubidri, Kappad, Rushikonda, Radhanagar, Golden, Kovalam, and Eden.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav took his elation over the news to Twitter on October 26 and said, "Proud moment! Two more Indian beaches have made it to the list of Blue beaches." Joining in on the celebrations was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated the people of Lakshadweep for this feat.


Here's looking back at what exactly is the Blue Flag certification and why the global recognition needs to be celebrated.

What Is The Blue Flag Certification?

The certification is an eco-label awarded to beaches and marinas around the world by the Denmark-based non-profit Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). It has been recognised as 'one of the world's most recognised voluntary awards for beaches, marinas, and sustainable boating tourism operators', and qualifying for the flag requires dedicated efforts invested into environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria.

It was launched in France in 1985 to advocate for sustainable development in freshwater and marine areas across the categories of water quality, environmental management, environmental education and safety. Awarded annually among the FEE member countries, there are currently 5,042 beaches, marinas, and tourism boats that have been recognised under this initiative.

According to a report by FirstPost, Spain has the highest number of Blue beaches, with 614 recognitions as of 2021, followed shortly by Greece and Turkey.

Criteria To Qualify For The Certification

Currently, there are 33 criteria by which the applicants must qualify to be labelled a Blue beach. This can be broken down to understand from three perspectives - Educational, Environmental, and Accessibility.

In regard to the educational aspect, information should be readily made available to the beachgoers or conveyed to them through some forum. This includes information regarding bathing water quality, local ecosystems, environmental elements and cultural sites. Appropriate display boards should also be installed to convey the code of conduct and appropriate laws and regulations for the use of the beach and surrounding areas.

As for the environmental aspect, it is mandatory to maintain the beach and surrounding regions, such as the parking areas and access paths, in a clean manner. All buildings and related beach equipment must be integrated well within the natural and built environment.

It should adhere to construction standards and meet certain environmental requirements. Furthermore, they should also often observe environmental education activities that promote the idea of environmental protection and sustainability.

Alongside the construction requirements, it should be ensured that the beach is accessible. There must be adequate number of toilet or restroom facilities, with proper and controlled sewage disposal systems. While they strongly believe that beaches need to be equipped with facilities that are accessible for the physically disabled, their criteria requires that at least one Blue Flag beach in each municipality must be disable-friendly.

Other infrastructure, such as drinking water and first aid, must be made available at the beach. The beaches should also prohibit activities such as unauthorised camping, driving, dumping, and walking pets.

Also Read: First-Of-Its-Kind! India To Conduct Mega-Coastal Cleanup Drive Across 75 Beaches For 75 Days

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Blue Flag 
Lakshadweep 
Indian beaches 
Eco tag 
Cleanest beaches 

Must Reads

Haryana Police Identifies Nearly 28,000 Phone Numbers Being Misused For Cybercrimes, Maximum In Gurugram
Affording Quality Education! Kerala Class 12 Student Sells Peanuts After School To Make Ends Meet
Working Hand In Hand For Change: Solving Garbage Problems In Towns
India Inches Towards Self- Reliance As Khadi Industries Expand On National & Global Front
Similar Posts
Affording Quality Education! Kerala Class 12 Student Sells Peanuts After School To Make Ends Meet
Trending

Affording Quality Education! Kerala Class 12 Student Sells Peanuts After School To Make Ends Meet

The Logical Indian Crew
Strengthening Safety! Indian Railways To Conduct Month-Long Drive To Prevent Train Derailments
Trending

Strengthening Safety! Indian Railways To Conduct Month-Long Drive To Prevent Train Derailments

The Logical Indian Crew
Top Cities In China Double Down On Lockdown Curbs As COVID Outbreaks Widen Again, Wuhan Among Worst Hit
Trending

Top Cities In China Double Down On Lockdown Curbs As COVID Outbreaks Widen Again, Wuhan Among Worst...

The Logical Indian Crew
Rule Of Law Index: India Ranks 77 Out Of 140 Countries, Improves In Order & Security Parameter
Trending

Rule Of Law Index: India Ranks 77 Out Of 140 Countries, Improves In Order & Security Parameter

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: District Magistrate Drivers Son Secures 40th Rank In UP PCS, Becomes SDM In Bahraich
Trending

Uttar Pradesh: District Magistrate Driver's Son Secures 40th Rank In UP PCS, Becomes SDM In

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X