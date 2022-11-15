All section
IRONMAN 70.3 Goa: Aerospace Engineer Nihal Baig Finishes First In Challenging Triathlon Race

Image Credit- Twitter/ Anil Kumar Mishra

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

IRONMAN 70.3 Goa: Aerospace Engineer Nihal Baig Finishes First In Challenging Triathlon Race

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Goa,  15 Nov 2022 11:27 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Nihal Baig, currently working with MSCI Mumbai, overtook Bisworjit Saikhom, the defending champion of the Indian Army, in the last 7 km of the 21 km run after straggling behind in the open sea swim and cycling.

In a thrilling finish, Nihal Baig, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, edged out Bisworjit Saikhom, the defending champion of the Indian Army, to claim the second edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa triathlon held on Sunday (November 13). The event was flagged off at Miramar Beach, Panaji, by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Member of Parliament from Bengaluru Tejaswi Surya, among others.

More than 1,450 people participated in the triathlon, wherein they were required to finish a gruelling 1.9-kilometre open sea swim, 90 km of cycling and 21 km of running. It is a qualifying event for the IRONMAN World Championships.

Know About Engineer Nihal Baig

Nihal Baig, an aerospace engineer, currently working with MSCI Mumbai, overtook Saikhom in the last 7 kilometres of the 21 km run after straggling behind in the open sea swim and cycling. Having finished five half-IRONMAN races, Baig completed this most challenging triathlon at the first spot with an outstanding timing of 4 hours, 29 minutes and 45 seconds.

Meanwhile, Saikhom clocked 04:37.21 to finish second, followed by 40-year-old Pankaj Dhiman of Delhi who clocked 04:40:41 for the third position, as per a report by News18.

Winner In Women's Category

Among the women's category, Catjin Schierbeek from Switzerland claimed the first spot with the timing of 05:10:46. Meanwhile, Tim Tim Sharma from India clocked 05:23:21 to finish second, followed by Ketaki Sathe who clocked 05:46.51 for the third position.

Schierbeek expressed her gratitude to the locals in Goa, who lent her a cycle for the race day, as she arrived only on Friday (November 11) and was jetlagged.

Furthermore, in the relay, teams created by the Indian Air Force as part of Yoska's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative nailed the top three positions. TI Adventure clocked 04:29:02 to finish first, followed by T Services in second place(04:32:22), and TIAF Team in third place (04:32:28).

Also Read: UGC Notifies New Regulations On Doctorate Study, No Research Work & Part-Time PhD Among Other Changes

