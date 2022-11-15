UGC Notifies New Regulations On Doctorate Study, No Research Work & Part-Time PhD Among Other Changes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has significantly modified the Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) regulations regarding the eligibility requirements, admission process, and evaluation criteria. The changes will replace the rules revised in 2016 and take effect immediately. Further, the PhDs registered after July 1, 2009, will be supervised per rules from 2009 or 2016.

According to the revised regulations, graduates of four-year bachelor's courses are now eligible for direct admission to doctoral programmes with a minimum grade point average of 75 per cent. If the applicant does not receive 75 per cent in a four-year undergraduate course, they must enrol in a one-year master's programme and receive a minimum of 55 per cent.

Publishing Research Paper No Longer Mandatory

The UGC has abolished the 2016 regulation that made publishing a research paper in a peer-reviewed publication a requirement for a PhD, as per The Indian Express.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar stated, "Research papers published in peer-reviewed journals may not be necessary any longer, but it does not mean PhD scholars should cease doing so altogether. Even if it is not required, concentrating on high-quality research will result in publications in reputable journals. It will be advantageous when they apply for jobs or post-doctoral positions."

Candidates Can Pursue Part-Time PhD

Candidates can pursue a PhD part-time through UGC "if all conditions are fulfilled." The candidate's employer must provide the institute with a "No Objection Certificate (NOC)" from the appropriate authority.

"His/her official duties permit him/her to spend sufficient time to research; if required, he/she will be released of the duty to complete the course work," should be stated in the NOC.

To enrol students for PhD programmes, individual academies could also offer entrance exams; in this case, the candidate is exempt from having to take the National Eligibility Test (NET) or other equivalent exams. According to the rules, the entrance test must be split equally between research methods and subject-specific questions.

Also Read: Even After Losing Hands In An Accident, This J&K Para Cricket Team Player Never Gave Up On Playing Cricket



