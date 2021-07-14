India Reveals Largest-Ever 228 Member Olympics Contingent

India revealed its largest-ever 228-member contingent as the Olympics season comes near, including 119 athletes on Tuesday, July 13.

Indian Olympics Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra in a virtual interaction along with PM Narendra Modi said, "The total Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics will be 228. There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events," reported India Today. Batra also informed that the first batch of contingent consisting of 90 athletes and other officials will be leaving for Tokyo on July 17.

Newly-appointed Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also wished the contingent in the virtual interaction.

Fouaad Mirza is the first Indian Equestrian to qualify for the Games in the last 20 years. Bhavani Devi and Sushila Devi Likmabam became the first Indian fencer and judo player respectively to qualify for the Olympics. Mirabai Chanu will be India's only representative in weightlifting at Tokyo 2020 and Pranati Nayak is the second Indian woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics.

Ronak Pandit, Oleg Mikhailov and Samaresh Jung are among the seven coaches travelling with the Indian shooting squad. The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and ends on August 8.

