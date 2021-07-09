World No. 1 Boxer Amit Panghal Top-Seeded, Boxer Simranjit Kaur Fourth In Tokyo Olympics

World No. 1 boxer Amit Panghal has been given the top seeding in the boxing 52 kg category for the Tokyo Olympic Games starting on July 23. Boxer Simranjit Kaur was seeded at the fourth position in the 60 kg category.

Panghal and Kaur are the only Indian boxers to get the seeding in the games.

The seeding was announced by the International Olympic Committee's draws boxing task force, NDTV reported. The draws will be revealed by July 22.

Medals Brought Home

The 25-year-old ace boxer Panghal is the Asian Games champion and a world championship silver-medallist, while Kaur has won bronze from the world championships.

The duo would be competing in their maiden Olympic Games. Apart from Paghal and Kaur, the other boxers representing the country at the Olympics are Vikas Krishan (69kg), MC Mary Kom (51kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Ashish Chaudhary (75kg).

Rani won the gold, while Mary Kom and Panghal fetched silver medals in the Asian Championships held in Dubai. Krishan, Simranjit Kaur, and Borgohain bagged the bronze medals.

Among the three other boxers, Ashish Chaudhary (75kg) lost in the quarter-finals in Dubai, while Satish Kumar (+91kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg) could not travel due to illness, the media reported.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and ends August 8. Over 100 athletes from India are representing in the tournament. The Olympics, which was scheduled for last year, was postponed to 2021 owing to the pandemic.

Also Read: In A First, Karnataka Govt School Will Become Part Of Satellite Launch