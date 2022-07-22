All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Going For Gold! Indias Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav Qualify For World Athletics Championships Final

Image Credit: Twitter/afiindia

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Going For Gold! India's Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav Qualify For World Athletics Championships Final

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  22 July 2022 5:22 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Chopra easily went over the automatic qualifying mark of 83.50m in his first throw and secured a spot in the final. He produced a throw of 88.39m to wrap up his day early and lay his marker for Sunday's final.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra once again showcased great domination with his long javelin throwers as he became the first athlete in Group A to have a go at qualifying and the automatic secure a spot in the final with a throw of over 83.50 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Friday (July 22).

Chopra produced a throw of 88.39 metres to wrap up his day early and lay his marker for Sunday's final.

Another Final For Neeraj Chopra

The 24-year-old made his bid to become the first male javelin thrower since Andreas Thorkildsen from Norway in 2009 to be the title holder in both the World Championships and the Olympics at the same time. Before Thorkildsen, Czech Republic's Jan Zelezny was simultaneously the owner of the two top athletics gold medals.

Exactly how it went during qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics final, Chopra looked cool and calm from the get-go. In Tokyo, he had produced a throw of 86.65 metres to secure a place in the final.

On Friday, his 88-plus throw was only a metre and a half shorter than his national record of 89.94 metres. However, in qualifying, Chopra would not have gone all out as he was required to only go beyond the automatic qualifying line.

Rohit Yadav Joins Neeraj In Final

Pursuing the same footsteps of the Olympic champion, 21-year-old Rohit Yadav registered a throw of 80.42m in his first attempt to book a spot in the men's final. This is also the first time two Javelin throwers from India have secured a spot in the final of the World Athletics Championship.

Rohit's current world ranking is 28, and he is widely seen as India's second-best track athlete at the event after Chopra.

Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic was the only other thrower to automatically secure a spot in the final in the first round with a throw of 85.23 metres.

Also Read: World Athletics Championships 2022: India's Annu Rani Qualifies For Javelin Final

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Neeraj Chopra 
Tokyo Olympics 
Sports 

Must Reads

'Questionable & Non-Transparent Methodology': India Rejects World Press Freedom Index 2022 Findings
SC Allows Termination Of Pregnancy At 24 Weeks, Says 'Can't Deny Right To Abortion To Unmarried Woman'
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde Lifts Stay Order On Metro Car Shed Project At Aarey Colony
Good To Know: Here's A List Of Different Types Of Companies Registered In India
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X