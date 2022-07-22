Going For Gold! India's Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav Qualify For World Athletics Championships Final

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra once again showcased great domination with his long javelin throwers as he became the first athlete in Group A to have a go at qualifying and the automatic secure a spot in the final with a throw of over 83.50 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Friday (July 22).

Chopra produced a throw of 88.39 metres to wrap up his day early and lay his marker for Sunday's final.

Another Final For Neeraj Chopra

The 24-year-old made his bid to become the first male javelin thrower since Andreas Thorkildsen from Norway in 2009 to be the title holder in both the World Championships and the Olympics at the same time. Before Thorkildsen, Czech Republic's Jan Zelezny was simultaneously the owner of the two top athletics gold medals.

Exactly how it went during qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics final, Chopra looked cool and calm from the get-go. In Tokyo, he had produced a throw of 86.65 metres to secure a place in the final.

As the commentator predicted, "he wants one & done" #NeerajChopra does it pretty quickly & with ease before admin's laptop could wake up 🤣



With 88.39m, Olympic Champion from 🇮🇳 #India enters his first #WorldAthleticsChamps final in some style 🫡 at #Oregon2022 pic.twitter.com/y4Ez0Mllw6 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 22, 2022

On Friday, his 88-plus throw was only a metre and a half shorter than his national record of 89.94 metres. However, in qualifying, Chopra would not have gone all out as he was required to only go beyond the automatic qualifying line.



Rohit Yadav Joins Neeraj In Final

Pursuing the same footsteps of the Olympic champion, 21-year-old Rohit Yadav registered a throw of 80.42m in his first attempt to book a spot in the men's final. This is also the first time two Javelin throwers from India have secured a spot in the final of the World Athletics Championship.

Rohit's current world ranking is 28, and he is widely seen as India's second-best track athlete at the event after Chopra.

Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic was the only other thrower to automatically secure a spot in the final in the first round with a throw of 85.23 metres.

