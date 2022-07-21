All section
World Athletics Championships 2022: Indias Annu Rani Qualifies For Javelin Final

Image Credit: Instagram/Annu Rani and Instagram/Annu Rani (Representational)

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

World Athletics Championships 2022: India's Annu Rani Qualifies For Javelin Final

India,  21 July 2022 6:04 AM GMT

The 29-year-old started her qualification round in Group B with a foul throw and then produced a 55.35m throw which was not enough, but she reserved her longest throw for her last attempt to secure a spot in the 12-woman final.

India's star athlete Annu Rani secured a spot in her second successive World Championships javelin final after qualifying with a best throw of 59.60m in her last attempt in Oregon on Thursday (July 21).

With this, Rani becomes the first Indian athlete to make back-to-back javelin finals at the World Championships after her 8th-place finish in 2019 in Doha.

Annu Rani To Throw For Podium Finish

The 29-year-old started her qualification round in Group B with a foul throw and then produced a 55.35m throw which was not enough, but Rani reserved her longest throw for her last attempt to secure a spot in the 12-woman final, reported IndiaToday.

With an effort of 59.60m, a place in the World Championships 2022 final, she has now successfully put her Tokyo Olympics disappointments in the back as she gears up to secure a podium finish.

However, the National Record holder was in great flow in the lead-up to the World Athletics Championships, as she broke her own national record with a 63.82 attempt in May at the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Indian Open event in Jamshedpur. The star Indian athlete would have bagged an automatic qualifying berth had she struck her personal best; however, 59.60m was enough on Thursday for a place in the final.

The World Championships

What is more interesting is that just three athletes secured a place in the final in Oregon by crossing the automatic qualification mark of 62.50m.

Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi topped the qualifying with a 64.32m throw, while Shiying Liu from China finished 2nd with a best throw of 63.86m. Meanwhile, Liveta Jasiunaite from Lithuania ended 3rd in the qualification round with her best throw of 63.80m.

Rani will be back in action in the final on July 22 (Saturday morning according to IST) in Oregon.

Meanwhile, the focus until then will shift to the men's javelin qualification rounds with India's Tokyo Olympic champion and record-setter Neeraj Chopra, along with young Rohit Yadav, taking the tracks at the Oregon World Championships.

Also Read: Filmmaker Avinash Das Detained For Posting Photo Of Amit Shah With Arrested IAS Officer Pooja Singhal

Must Reads

Similar Posts

