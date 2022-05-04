All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Started Weightlifting 6 Years Ago, Harshada Sharad Garud Now Wins Junior Weightlifting Title

Image Credit: Twitter/SAI Media, Twitter/iwfnet

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Started Weightlifting 6 Years Ago, Harshada Sharad Garud Now Wins Junior Weightlifting Title

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  4 May 2022 6:56 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-04T16:41:15+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The 2020 Khelo India Youth Games under-17 girls' title winner started weightlifting only six years ago as a 12-year-old after receiving encouragement from her father, Sharad Garud, who was also a state-level weightlifter.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Teenager Harshada Sharad Garud became India's first weightlifter to win a gold medal on May 2 at the IWF Junior World Championships in Greece's Heraklion. The 18-year-old Harshada secured the gold medal with a total effort of 153kg (70kg+83kg) in the women's 45kg category, which opened the account for India on day one of the championships.

The 70kg snatch effort earned the youngster a top-of-the-podium finish while she remained second-best in the clean and jerk event, behind Bektas Cansu(85kg) from Turkey, who bagged a silver medal with a total effort of 150kg (65kg+85 kg).

"I am so happy, I can't comprehend what's happening, I am struggling to express my happiness right now. It will take some time to sink in," Harshada was quoted as saying by the Times Of India.

The 2020 Khelo India Youth Games under-17 girls' title winner started weightlifting only six years ago as a 12-year-old after receiving encouragement from her father, Sharad Garud, who was also a state-level weightlifter.

"I never thought of doing anything else. My father was a state-level weightlifter. Although I never saw him in action, I always heard his stories and stories about him," she added.

Harshada Sharad Garud's Journey!

Right before the start of the world event, Harshada and the rest of the contingent from India for the junior world championship had trained at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala for a month.

There, these promising youngsters also got to meet with senior weightlifters, including Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu.

Harshada had managed to pull off clean lifts in Greece in all six attempts and was the only athlete to achieve the feat in the eight-lifter field. Hincu Teodora-Luminita of Moldova bagged the bronze 149kg (67kg+82kg) in the non-Olympic category.

The other Indian in the field, Anjali Patel finished fifth overall with a total effort of 148kg (67kg+81kg).

Also Read: My India! Temple, Mosque In Kanpur Share Common Entrance As Devotees Pray Together

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
weightlifting 
Sports 
Khelo India Games 

Must Reads

Innovation At Its Best! 18-Yr-Old Bengaluru Teen Designs India's First AI, Sensor-Based Bicycle Counter
With A Vision Of Resilient Livelihoods For All, The/Nudge Institute Is Nurturing Entrepreneurs Enhancing Income Of India's Poor
Old Video Of Muslims Protesting Against Accusation Of Illegal Migrants In Assam Viral With False Claim
How B R Ambedkar Legalized 40-Hour Work Week In India?
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X