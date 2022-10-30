Two-time champions India outplayed Australia 5-4 in a high-strung penalty shootout to reclaim their third Sultan of Johor Cup crown, breaking their five-year-old title jinx on Saturday (October 29).

In the title encounter, both the teams were level 1-1 following regulation time. In the shootout, teams finished with a 3-3 scoreline, pushing the game into sudden death.

As many as nine penalty shots were required to determine the winner, and it was the opponents who had the first crack with Cooper Burns, but India goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar held him out, reported Hindustan Times.

India Wins For Third Time

India started out with Vishnukant Singh, who composedly lifted it over the keeper and straight into the back of the net. Lime Hart then hit Australia's first goal in the shootout, following which Sudeep shot wide, and the tie-breaker was locked at 1-1 after the initial two shots.

Uttam Singh scored twice in the shootout, including in sudden death, while Ankit Pal, Sudeep Chirmako, and Vishnukant Singh also entered their names on the scoresheet. For Australia, Burns Cooper, Brooks Joshua, Foster Brodee, and Hart Liam sounded the board for their team.

In the game, Sudeep drew the first blood when he hit a field goal in the 13th minute, but Jack Hollad scored the equaliser in the 28th minute as both teams finished the regulation time at 1-1. India has won the age group tournament twice, in 2013 and 2014. They have also ended second best four times, in 2012, 2015, 2018 and the event's last edition in 2019.

The Sultan of Johor Cup tournament was not organised in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sports league is an annual under-21 men's field hockey tournament held in Malaysia. Since its inception in 2011, five teams have emerged victorious, wherein Indian and Great Britain are the successful teams, having claimed the crown three times.

Also Read: 'Run Against Drugs': Uttarakhand Police Organises 3rd Edition Of Dehradun Marathon On Unity Day