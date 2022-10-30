All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Claims 3rd Sultan Of Johar Cup Crown, Defeats Australia 5-4 In Shootout

Image Credit- Twitter/ Hockey India

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

India Claims 3rd Sultan Of Johar Cup Crown, Defeats Australia 5-4 In Shootout

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  30 Oct 2022 9:07 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In the title encounter, both the teams were level 1-1 following regulation time. In the shootout, teams finished with a 3-3 scoreline, pushing the game into sudden death.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Two-time champions India outplayed Australia 5-4 in a high-strung penalty shootout to reclaim their third Sultan of Johor Cup crown, breaking their five-year-old title jinx on Saturday (October 29).

In the title encounter, both the teams were level 1-1 following regulation time. In the shootout, teams finished with a 3-3 scoreline, pushing the game into sudden death.

As many as nine penalty shots were required to determine the winner, and it was the opponents who had the first crack with Cooper Burns, but India goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar held him out, reported Hindustan Times.

India Wins For Third Time

India started out with Vishnukant Singh, who composedly lifted it over the keeper and straight into the back of the net. Lime Hart then hit Australia's first goal in the shootout, following which Sudeep shot wide, and the tie-breaker was locked at 1-1 after the initial two shots.

Uttam Singh scored twice in the shootout, including in sudden death, while Ankit Pal, Sudeep Chirmako, and Vishnukant Singh also entered their names on the scoresheet. For Australia, Burns Cooper, Brooks Joshua, Foster Brodee, and Hart Liam sounded the board for their team.

In the game, Sudeep drew the first blood when he hit a field goal in the 13th minute, but Jack Hollad scored the equaliser in the 28th minute as both teams finished the regulation time at 1-1. India has won the age group tournament twice, in 2013 and 2014. They have also ended second best four times, in 2012, 2015, 2018 and the event's last edition in 2019.

The Sultan of Johor Cup tournament was not organised in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The sports league is an annual under-21 men's field hockey tournament held in Malaysia. Since its inception in 2011, five teams have emerged victorious, wherein Indian and Great Britain are the successful teams, having claimed the crown three times.

Also Read: 'Run Against Drugs': Uttarakhand Police Organises 3rd Edition Of Dehradun Marathon On Unity Day

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Sultan Of Johar Cup 
Hockey Team 
Hockey India 
Men's Hockey 
Sports League 

Must Reads

My Story: 'The Tunnel Was Dark But It Was Not The End Of The Road For Me'
This Viral Video Shows UP Police Thrashing Muslims For Pelting Stones On Hindu? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin
No, That Is Not A Recent Image Of Lord Ganesha On Indonesian Currency Note; Currency Note Was Discontinued In 2008
ICAI Releases Revised Guidance Note On Tax Audit: Know More
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X