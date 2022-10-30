'Run Against Drugs': Uttarakhand Police Organises 3rd Edition Of Dehradun Marathon On Unity Day

The Uttarakhand Police has organised the fourth edition of the Dehardun Marathon on October 30, the eve of National Unity Day, said the Director General of Police (DGP) state, Ashok Kumar.

Dehradun Marathon 2022 is being organised with the message of 'Run Against Drugs' and 'Run For Unity' under the vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of achieving a Drug-Free Devbhoomi by 2025. Previously, three editions of the marathon have been successfully organised by the state police, as per The Print.

The marathon of 21 and 10 kilometres will be conducted as in previous years, and rewards worth ₹ 10 lakh will be distributed to the winning participants. The free timing chip will be provided to all the participants in the 21 kilometres Half Marathon.

Further, the Finishers Medals will be given to all the participants who finish 21 kilometres, while Finishers Medals will be presented to the top 10 participants in 10 kilometres.

In addition to the marathon, a Fun Run of 3 kilometres will also be organised to raise awareness on the theme, in which children above 14 can participate, as per Amar Ujala.

Ensuring Tight Security

The Uttarakhand Police have geared up to make the event a success by ensuring tight security arrangements at the venue and the marathon route. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Garhwal Karan Singh Naganyal and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) visited the location on Saturday and provided instructions to the officials in a police briefing.

All the police forces will be posted at their designated duty places by morning at 6 am, said DIG Naganyal. The ambulances, fire services, etc., will be dispatched on the right route to ensure that essential services are operational without any hindrances, he said.

National Unity Day is celebrated every year on October 30 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a significant role in the political integration of India. It was introduced by the Government of India in 2014.

The official statement for the day by the Home Ministry cites that the National Unity Day "will provide an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity, and security of our country."

