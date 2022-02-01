'I Am Greatly Honoured' Says PR Sreejesh Upon Winning World Games Athlete Of The Year Award

The Indian veteran hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has won the World Games Athlete of the Year Award 2021. He had been an essential part of the Indian hockey team who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

33-year-old PR Sreejesh is the second sportsperson from India to achieve this feat. Before him, Rani Rampal, Indian women's hockey team captain, was the first Indian to receive the honour in 2020.

A total of 24 athletes from 17 nations were nominated for the annual awards based on individual or team performance, social commitment, or appropriate behaviour. The voting continued for three weeks and established PR Sreejesh as athlete of the year. He defeated Alberto Ginés López, Tokyo Olympics sport climbing champion from Spain and Michele Giordano, Italian wushu player, reported Olympics.com.

Hockey India tweeted about the accomplishment of PR Sreejesh and called it a proud moment for all Indians.

Sreejesh expressed his joy for getting honoured with the prestigious award. He thanked the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for nominating him and also expressed his gratitude towards the voters who voted in his support.

Know PR Sreejesh

He was born in the Kizhakkambalam village of Ernakulam district in Kerala in 1988 into a family of farmers. He was never interested in pursuing hockey as a sport. Three-time Olympian PR Sreejesh made his debut at the 2006 South Asian Games in Sri Lanka.

2012 proved to be a turning point in his career when after losing all the matches at the London Olympics, the Indian hockey team management backed on youngsters. The team involved PR Sreejesh, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh, VR Raghunath, Birendra Lakara, SV Sunil and Rupinderpal Singh.

The team clinched the gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games, followed by a bronze medal at the 2015 FIH Hockey World League Final, their first international medal in 33 years. At the Rio 2016 Olympics, the team reached the quarter-finals.

In all these wins, PR Sreejesh pulled off some top-quality performances and became the star for India. PR Sreejesh was a part of the team that won a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He also received Arjuna Award in 2015 and Padma Shri in 2017.

