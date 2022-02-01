Centre Flags Wrong Depiction Of India's Map On WHO Website, UN Body Issues Disclaimer

The central government raised its concerns over the wrong depiction of India's map on the World Health Organisation's website. After it was brought to the UN agency's notice, they issued a disclaimer stating that the image was not expressing any opinion on the country's legal status.

The issue was flagged earlier this week by Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen, who pointed out that the Jammu and Kashmir region was shown as a part of Pakistan. Following this, Sen wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the wrong depiction of the union territory.

Pakistan's COVID Data Shown On J&K Region

Sen said he had visited the site WHO Covid19.int for fetching the country's figures. As soon as he clicked, a world map was displayed on the screen. When he zoomed into the portion of India, it showed a blue map with two different colours, the darker one for Jammu and Kashmir.

When he clicked on the blue portion, the map showed the country's COVID-19 data, but the UT portion showed Pakistan's data.

Besides, the website also demarcated the state of Arunachal Pradesh separately. The minister called it a serious international issue and urged the PM to take cognisance.

.#WHO COVID https://t.co/HSTaKkj0Yc site shows map of #India with a separate colour for Jammu & Kashmir&inside that there is another small portion of a separate colour.

If they are clicked,#Covid datas of #Pakistan & #China are coming.@narendramodi must take up.@MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/prSoZ2IsJg — DR SANTANU SEN (@SantanuSenMP) January 30, 2022

UN Body Informed



According to the Hindustan Times report, the officials have discussed the matter with the agency.

The minister of state for external affairs said that the organisation had put a disclaimer on the postal saying that 'the presentation does not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of WHO concerning the legal status of any country or territory.'

