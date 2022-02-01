All section
Centre Flags Wrong Depiction Of Indias Map On WHO Website, UN Body Issues Disclaimer

Credits: Twitter( Santanu Sen), Wikimedia 

The Logical Indian Crew

Centre Flags Wrong Depiction Of India's Map On WHO Website, UN Body Issues Disclaimer

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  1 Feb 2022 5:54 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The issue was flagged earlier this week by Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen, who pointed out that the Jammu and Kashmir region was shown as a part of Pakistan. When clicked for the COVID-19 data, the UT's portion displayed Pakistan's figures.

The central government raised its concerns over the wrong depiction of India's map on the World Health Organisation's website. After it was brought to the UN agency's notice, they issued a disclaimer stating that the image was not expressing any opinion on the country's legal status.

The issue was flagged earlier this week by Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen, who pointed out that the Jammu and Kashmir region was shown as a part of Pakistan. Following this, Sen wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the wrong depiction of the union territory.

Pakistan's COVID Data Shown On J&K Region

Sen said he had visited the site WHO Covid19.int for fetching the country's figures. As soon as he clicked, a world map was displayed on the screen. When he zoomed into the portion of India, it showed a blue map with two different colours, the darker one for Jammu and Kashmir.

When he clicked on the blue portion, the map showed the country's COVID-19 data, but the UT portion showed Pakistan's data.

Besides, the website also demarcated the state of Arunachal Pradesh separately. The minister called it a serious international issue and urged the PM to take cognisance.

UN Body Informed

According to the Hindustan Times report, the officials have discussed the matter with the agency.

The minister of state for external affairs said that the organisation had put a disclaimer on the postal saying that 'the presentation does not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of WHO concerning the legal status of any country or territory.'

Also Read: Hospitals Struggling With Medical Waste? IIT Delhi Develops Real-Time Framework To Help

Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
WHO 
website 
Indian map 
Centre 
Disclaimer 
pakistan 
covid-19 
Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen 

