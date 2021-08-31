All section
Haryana Govt Announces Rs 6 Crore, Govt Job For Gold Medalist Sumit Antil

Sports
Haryana Govt Announces Rs 6 Crore, Govt Job For Gold Medalist Sumit Antil

Haryana,  31 Aug 2021 9:08 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-08-31T14:39:04+05:30

The Haryana government has decided to honour gold medalist javelin thrower Sumit Antil with a cash reward of ₹6 crore and silver medalist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya with ₹4 crore.

The Haryana government has decided to honour gold medalist javelin thrower, Sumit Antil, with a cash reward of ₹6 crore and silver medalist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya with ₹4 crore.

Antil scripted history by becoming the first Indian to clinch a gold medal in para-athletics for the country in the history of the Paralympics. He became the country's second gold medallist in Tokyo after shooter Avani Lekhara won the country's first gold medal. Lekhara won the final of women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event and scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win gold in the Paralympics.

Meanwhile, Kathuniya won a silver medal in Men's Discus Throw F56. A B.Com graduate from New Delhi's Kirorimal College, Kathuniya sent the disc to the best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to win the silver.


PM Modi Congratulates Antil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Antil for clinching the gold medal in javelin throw at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the PM said: "Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil's record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future."

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Bans Sale Of Liquor, Meat In Mathura To Revive City's Reputatio

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 
Sumit Antil 
Yogesh Kathuniya 
