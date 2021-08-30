Govt Launches 'Fit India Mobile App' To Encourage Citizens To Monitor Their Fitness Journey

The Narendra Modi-led government has been vocal about the importance of staying fit and healthy by incorporating routine physical activities into our lives. Several initiatives were kickstarted under the 'Fit India Movement' which was launched on August 29, 2019.

On the occasion of its second anniversary,Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announced the launch of the 'Fit India Mobile Application' to aid and assist the citizens in their fitness journey for free.

August 29 is also celebrated as National Sports Day which marks the birth anniversary of the iconic hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The minister stated that the app was a gift from the government to the people of the country on a momentous day.

Legend. Inspiration. Icon.



Paid my tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on National Sports Day.



On this occasion we are launching the

FIT INDIA APP.#NationalSportsDay#FitIndiaApp pic.twitter.com/mcb32jBNEC — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021

Fit India Mobile App

The application is free and available on both the Android and iOS platforms. Users can access the app in Hindi and English.

FIT INDIA 🇮🇳 MOBILE APP



India's most comprehensive Fitness App launched on #NationalSportsDay !



On Your Marks,

Fitness Test,

Go !



"FITNESS KI DOSE, AADHA GHANTA ROZ!"



Google Play Store:https://t.co/blpuV0yeGR



Apple Store:https://t.co/zytUEN6RCl#FitIndiaApp pic.twitter.com/k5hUWFVUyO — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021

"The Fit India Mobile App brings ease of checking one's fitness levels right into the palm of every Indian. It has some unique features like 'fitness score', animated videos, activity trackers and 'my plan' catering to individual specific needs," Thakur said, reported News18.

He further stressed on the 'Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz' mantra to encourage people to work towards improving their physical well-being.

The application helps in monitoring food habits, calorie intake sleep hours, water intake in a bid to help users with making lifestyle changes. In addition, it keeps track of daily activity levels including step-count.

"The Fit India app is a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand who is an icon to country's sportspersons," Thakur said at the launch at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.

#WATCH | Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur jumps a skipping rope during the launch of FIT INDIA mobile application in Delhi pic.twitter.com/alRpEMAIT2 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2021

