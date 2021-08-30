All section
Govt Launches Fit India Mobile App To Encourage Citizens To Monitor Their Fitness Journey

Image Credits: Twitter/Anurag Thakur, Twitter/Anurag Thakur

Govt Launches 'Fit India Mobile App' To Encourage Citizens To Monitor Their Fitness Journey

India,  30 Aug 2021 8:26 AM GMT

"The Fit India Mobile App brings ease of checking one’s fitness levels right into the palm of every Indian. It has some unique features like ‘fitness score’, animated videos, activity trackers and ‘my plan’ catering to individual specific needs," said Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The Narendra Modi-led government has been vocal about the importance of staying fit and healthy by incorporating routine physical activities into our lives. Several initiatives were kickstarted under the 'Fit India Movement' which was launched on August 29, 2019.

On the occasion of its second anniversary,Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur announced the launch of the 'Fit India Mobile Application' to aid and assist the citizens in their fitness journey for free.

August 29 is also celebrated as National Sports Day which marks the birth anniversary of the iconic hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The minister stated that the app was a gift from the government to the people of the country on a momentous day.

Fit India Mobile App

The application is free and available on both the Android and iOS platforms. Users can access the app in Hindi and English.

"The Fit India Mobile App brings ease of checking one's fitness levels right into the palm of every Indian. It has some unique features like 'fitness score', animated videos, activity trackers and 'my plan' catering to individual specific needs," Thakur said, reported News18.

He further stressed on the 'Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz' mantra to encourage people to work towards improving their physical well-being.

The application helps in monitoring food habits, calorie intake sleep hours, water intake in a bid to help users with making lifestyle changes. In addition, it keeps track of daily activity levels including step-count.

"The Fit India app is a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand who is an icon to country's sportspersons," Thakur said at the launch at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi.

Also Read: Celebrating National Sports Day: India Salutes 'Bharat Ratna' Major Dhyan Chand

