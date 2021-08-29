All section
Celebrating National Sports Day: India Salutes Bharat Ratna Major Dhyan Chand

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Sports
India,  29 Aug 2021 8:59 AM GMT

Major Dhyan Chand is considered to be the 'Wizard of Hockey' who led the country to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the game in Amsterdam in 1928, Los Angeles in 1932 and Berlin in 1936.

Every year, August 29 is celebrated as the National Sports Day on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary Hockey Player and Olympian.However, since childhood, Dhyan Chand had no inclination to the sport, and he wanted to take up wrestling instead. He joined the British Indian Army at the age of 16 and started playing in regimental games. Soon, his excellent skill with the ball secured him a place in the Indian Army Team that was to tour New Zealand.The Officials in the Netherlands reportedly broke Chand's hockey stick to check if there was a magnet installed inside it. In his entire career, the champion had scored 400 goals.

Tributes poured in from across the country on his 116th birth anniversary. Here are the tweets that exploded Twitter with the fervour of sports on National Sports Day.







The Logical Indian celebrates the enthusiasm of Sports and remembers the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, who has scripted history for the youngsters to look up to, learn, imbibe and follow for generations to come.

