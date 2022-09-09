Record-Breaker! Neeraj Chopra Becomes First Indian To Win Diamond Trophy With 88.44m Throw

Neeraj Chopra added another feather to his cap on Thursday (September 8), claiming the first position in the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland. As a result, he has become the first Indian to win the Diamond Trophy, the prestigious title in men's javelin.

The Tokyo Olympics champion registered a throw of 88.44 m in his second attempt, which proved enough for him to seal the contest for himself and finish on the podium's top step, reported India Today.

Chopra finished ahead of Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Webber of the Czech Republic and Germany, respectively, to script the history. The ace javelin thrower started with a foul while Vadlejch took the lead in the first attempt with a throw of 84.15m but finished second with the best shot of 86.94m.

However, in his second attempt, Chopra threw a whopping 88.44 m, which was not bettered till the end of the contest. Later, in his third, fourth, fifth and final attempts, he threw 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60 m, respectively.

The start athlete's 3 throws were better than the remaining of the field in another dominant show from the Indians, this time in the Diamond League Final.

Missed Commonwealth Games Due To Injury

Earlier, the 24-year-old champion had made a dazzling return from a one-month injury lay-off by clinching the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day finals. He became the first Indian to win a Diamond League meet title.

The ace javelin thrower missed the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to August 8 due to a minor groin injury that he suffered during his silver-winning performance in the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, the USA, in July.

The star athlete hit form immediately on return as in his first attempt; he hurled the spear to 89.08 m to seal the win in style in Lausanne on July 26. It seemed like the injury had not happened at all as he produced his third career-best effort.

