All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Didnt Receive Any Help: CWG 2022 Medallist Divya Kakran Tags Delhi CM In Strongly-Worded Twitter Post

Image Credit: Instagram/ Divua Kakran, Facebook/Arvind Kejriwal and Unsplash (Representational)

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

'Didn't Receive Any Help': CWG 2022 Medallist Divya Kakran Tags Delhi CM In Strongly-Worded Twitter Post

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  8 Aug 2022 5:37 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The CWG 2022 medalist posted a video from 2018 when she had made an identical request to CM Arvind Kejriwal during the felicitation ceremony following the contingent's return from Commonwealth Games success in Gold Coast.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Star Indian wrestler Divya Kakran won a bronze at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 5 after successfully defeating Tonga's Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie 2-0 in the medal match. This marked Kakran's second medal at the CWG, who had previously bagged a bronze medal at the 2018 Gold Coast as well.

After yet another podium finish in the 2022 edition, Kakran was showered with praises from around the country, but the Indian wrestler took to her official Twitter handle to request Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Request To Delhi CM

"Thank you for congratulating me on my medal victory, respected CM, sir. I've been living in Delhi for the past 20 years and doing my wrestling practice here, but I haven't received any prize money from the state government, nor did I receive any help. @Arvind Kejriwal," Kakran said on Twitter in Hindi.

Kakran then went on to request the Delhi CM that she should be treated like the Delhi-born wrestlers who are honoured despite representing other states.

Furthermore, the CWG 2022 medalist posted a video from 2018, when she had made an identical request to the chief minister of Delhi during the felicitation ceremony following the contingent's return from Commonwealth Games success in Gold Coast.

"It seems history is repeating itself. Nothing has changed. No one did anything for me then, and it remains the same now," Kakran captioned the video.

Divya Kakran's Run

Kakran bagged the bronze play-off in 26 seconds against Tiger Lily. She had got a challenging 68kg bought as she found 11-time African champion and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria in her opening round, reported Hindustan Times.

The first round was worth a final, but the formidable Nigerian outplayed Divya. The Asian Games bronze medallist secured her repechage round against Blandine Nyeh Ngiri by fall.

Also Read: Law & Order Incidents In Kashmir Dropped By Over 88% Since Article 370 Abrogation: Police

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
CWG 2022 
Commonwealth Games 2022 
Arvind Kejriwal 

Must Reads

Meet Annu Rani, First Indian Female Javelin Thrower To Win Medal At Commonwealth Games
'Didn't Receive Any Help': CWG 2022 Medallist Divya Kakran Tags Delhi CM In Strongly-Worded Twitter Post
E-Way Bill System For Businesses To Comply With India's GST Rules; All You Need To Know
'Denied Leave', CISF Jawan Open Fires At Colleagues In Kolkata Museum; 1 Killed Another Injured
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X