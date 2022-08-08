'Didn't Receive Any Help': CWG 2022 Medallist Divya Kakran Tags Delhi CM In Strongly-Worded Twitter Post

Star Indian wrestler Divya Kakran won a bronze at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 5 after successfully defeating Tonga's Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie 2-0 in the medal match. This marked Kakran's second medal at the CWG, who had previously bagged a bronze medal at the 2018 Gold Coast as well.

After yet another podium finish in the 2022 edition, Kakran was showered with praises from around the country, but the Indian wrestler took to her official Twitter handle to request Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Request To Delhi CM

"Thank you for congratulating me on my medal victory, respected CM, sir. I've been living in Delhi for the past 20 years and doing my wrestling practice here, but I haven't received any prize money from the state government, nor did I receive any help. @Arvind Kejriwal," Kakran said on Twitter in Hindi.

मेडल की बधाई देने पर दिल्ली के माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी को तहे दिल से धन्यवाद मेराआपसे एक निवेदन है की मै पिछले 20 साल से दिल्ली मे रह रही हू ओर यही अपने खेल कुश्ती का अभ्यास कर रही हू परंतुअब तक मुझे राज्य सरकारसे किसी तरह की कोई इनाम राशि नही दी गई न कोई मदद दी गई @ArvindKejriwal — Divya kakran (@DivyaWrestler) August 7, 2022

Kakran then went on to request the Delhi CM that she should be treated like the Delhi-born wrestlers who are honoured despite representing other states.



Furthermore, the CWG 2022 medalist posted a video from 2018, when she had made an identical request to the chief minister of Delhi during the felicitation ceremony following the contingent's return from Commonwealth Games success in Gold Coast.

"It seems history is repeating itself. Nothing has changed. No one did anything for me then, and it remains the same now," Kakran captioned the video.

Divya Kakran's Run

Kakran bagged the bronze play-off in 26 seconds against Tiger Lily. She had got a challenging 68kg bought as she found 11-time African champion and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria in her opening round, reported Hindustan Times.

The first round was worth a final, but the formidable Nigerian outplayed Divya. The Asian Games bronze medallist secured her repechage round against Blandine Nyeh Ngiri by fall.

Also Read: Law & Order Incidents In Kashmir Dropped By Over 88% Since Article 370 Abrogation: Police