CWG 2022: India Finishes Off In Style; PV Sindhu, Achanta Sharath Kamal's Gold Takes Final Medal Tally To 61

India managed to finish fourth at the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in Bermingham with a total of 22 gold medals in its bag.

In total, Indian athletes brought home 61 medals from this year's Commonwealth Games and secured the number four spot in the medal tally. India's medal tally consisted of 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals in the end.

Final Day Medal Rush

On the final day, star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu secured India's first-ever gold in badminton at the CWG 2022 and the first women's singles Commonwealth Games gold medal of her pro career. On Monday, Sindhu outclassed Michelle Li from Canada in the final to secure her gold.

After winning the gold medal, the athlete said that she hopes to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

Meanwhile, the Aussies ended the Men In Blue's gold medal triumph in the men's hockey finals at the Commonwealth Games. Australia won the game 7-0, leaving India to take home the silver medal in the end.

Golden Athletes

India's doubles pair -- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty -- won gold for the country in badminton with a straight-game win over Sean Mendy and Ben Lane from England. The duo won 21-15, 21-13 in the end to clinch a top finish.

Furthermore, shuttler Lakshya Sen also bagged gold for India in the men's singles category at CWG 2022 on Monday. Sen won India's second badminton gold on the day by outplaying Ng Tze Yong from Malaysia in the men's singles final category.

To top it off, star peddler Achanta Sharath Kamal also won his second men's singles table tennis Gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. 16 years after he had won his first gold medal in the tournament in Melbourne, Kamal returned to the top of the podium in the singles category on August 8.

