Caste discrimination
Sports
India's 16-Yr-Old Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Champion Carlsen For 2nd Time This Year

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

India,  21 May 2022 11:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

The fifth round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament was progressing towards a draw. However, a one-move blunder by Magnus Carlsen led to Praggnanandhaa’s victory in the match.

India's 16-year-old chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa has defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen for the second time in three months this year as he outsmarted the Norwegian in the fifth round of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament.

As per reports, the fifth round was progressing towards a draw. However, a one-move blunder by Carlsen led to Praggnanandhaa's victory in the match. The win took the teenager's score tally to 12 points, and Carlsen was pushed to the second spot on the leader board.

Despite the win, Praggnanandhaa was not happy. "I do not want to win that way!" he said.

Praggnanandhaa Is Now Placed At 5th Spot

With this victory, the Indian GM is now placed in the fifth spot on the leaderboard. Carlsen is in the third spot with 12 points, and China's Wei Yi is on top with 18 points at the end of Day 2 of the tournament, Firstpost reported.

The 16-year-old's victory over Carlsen comes exactly three months after winning the Airthings Masters event. The young Indian Grandmaster beat World No 1 Carlsen in the eighth round of the online rapid chess tournament. Following his victory, Indian chess icon Vishwanathan Anand, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and several others congratulated him.

Third Edition Of Chessable Masters

The third edition of the Chessable Masters began on May 19. Apart from Praggnanandhaa, the 16-man tournament also features the world's youngest Grand Master, Abhimanyu Mishra, The Economic Times reported.

The eight-day Chessable Masters has a prize of up to USD 150,000 and two qualifying spots for the next Tour Major. The tournament's first stage will have 16 players, and the top eight heading to a knockout. The finals will be held on May 25 and May 26. It is leg 4 of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, and the overall Tour winner will be crowned the world's best online chess player in November.

Who Is Praggnanandhaa?

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was born on August 10, 2005, in Chennai. Noted Indian chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu is his sibling. He is the fifth-youngest person after Abhimanyu Mishra, Gukesh D, Sergey Karjakin, and Javokhir Sindarovt to achieve the title of Grandmaster.

Also Read: Bengaluru Creates Highest Number Of Jobs In 2021-22, Overtakes Delhi And Mumbai: Study


Writer : Tashafi Nazir
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
