Bengaluru Creates Highest Number Of Jobs In 2021-22, Overtakes Delhi And Mumbai: Study

Bengaluru created the maximum number of jobs in 2021-22 across India, leaving behind other big cities like Delhi and Mumbai, a new study has revealed.

While sales and business development was the highest job-creating field, Information Technology (IT) engineers were the highest paid in India, the study insights by chat-based direct hiring platform Hirect showed.



According to Hirect, the hiring industry has already been revolutionised and majorly disrupted. The experts have already begun to adapt, overcome and improvise their hiring techniques. The primary focus is on employee retention and experience (from interview to onboarding). With the emergence of new-age companies, the fast and quick hiring process is the "Next New Normal" for the hiring industry, India Today reported.



Bengaluru is in the top place with the highest number of employment and jobs created, with a 17.6 per cent proportion in 2021-22.



Delhi ranks second with an 11.5 per cent proportion, followed by financial capital Mumbai at 10.4 per cent. Noida is placed at the fourth spot with a six per cent employment proportion.

Highest Job-Creating Sectors

Sales and Business Development is the highest job-creating sector and accounted for almost 27 per cent of employment in 2021-22. At the same time, IT/ITES has generated the second-highest employment with 20.6 per cent of jobs for the year.

Marketing accounts for a total of 9.9 per cent of employment, while procurement or trade, with 0.3 per cent, was one of the lowest job-creating sectors in 2021-22.



As per Hirect's data, IT Engineers having an experience of 5-10 years are ranked among the top paid jobs with 54.2 per cent, followed by Sales and Business Development with 20.4 per cent of the same experience range.



Marketing is placed at the third spot with 9.9 per cent, followed by Operations (9%) and others (6.5%).

