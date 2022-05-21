All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bengaluru Creates Highest Number Of Jobs In 2021-22, Overtakes Delhi And Mumbai: Study

Image Credits: Pixabay, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Bengaluru Creates Highest Number Of Jobs In 2021-22, Overtakes Delhi And Mumbai: Study

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Karnataka,  21 May 2022 8:45 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

While sales and business development was the highest job-creating field, Information Technology (IT) engineers were the highest paid in India, the study insights by chat-based direct hiring platform Hirect showed.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Bengaluru created the maximum number of jobs in 2021-22 across India, leaving behind other big cities like Delhi and Mumbai, a new study has revealed.

While sales and business development was the highest job-creating field, Information Technology (IT) engineers were the highest paid in India, the study insights by chat-based direct hiring platform Hirect showed.

According to Hirect, the hiring industry has already been revolutionised and majorly disrupted. The experts have already begun to adapt, overcome and improvise their hiring techniques. The primary focus is on employee retention and experience (from interview to onboarding). With the emergence of new-age companies, the fast and quick hiring process is the "Next New Normal" for the hiring industry, India Today reported.

Bengaluru is in the top place with the highest number of employment and jobs created, with a 17.6 per cent proportion in 2021-22.

Delhi ranks second with an 11.5 per cent proportion, followed by financial capital Mumbai at 10.4 per cent. Noida is placed at the fourth spot with a six per cent employment proportion.

Highest Job-Creating Sectors

Sales and Business Development is the highest job-creating sector and accounted for almost 27 per cent of employment in 2021-22. At the same time, IT/ITES has generated the second-highest employment with 20.6 per cent of jobs for the year.

Marketing accounts for a total of 9.9 per cent of employment, while procurement or trade, with 0.3 per cent, was one of the lowest job-creating sectors in 2021-22.

As per Hirect's data, IT Engineers having an experience of 5-10 years are ranked among the top paid jobs with 54.2 per cent, followed by Sales and Business Development with 20.4 per cent of the same experience range.

Marketing is placed at the third spot with 9.9 per cent, followed by Operations (9%) and others (6.5%).

Also Read: Delhi Adds Robots To Its Firefighting Fleet After City Witnesses Over 2,000 Fire Incidents In May


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Bengaluru 
Jobs 
Employment Rate 
Hirect Study 

Must Reads

India's 16-Yr-Old Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Stuns World Champion Carlsen For 2nd Time This Year
Adventurous Play Boosts Children's Mental Health, Lowers Anxiety And Depression: Study
Karnataka: Police, Villagers Form Human Chain To Rescue Four From Drowning In Flash Flood
Bengaluru Creates Highest Number Of Jobs In 2021-22, Overtakes Delhi And Mumbai: Study
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X