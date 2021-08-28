Bhavinaben Patel Scripts History, Becomes 1st Indian To Secure Medal In Table Tennis At Tokyo Paralympics

International Para Table Tennis player Bhavinaben Patel has created history by becoming the first Indian to reach the finals and securing a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

The 34-year-old won over world no. 2 China's Miao Zhang with 3-2 in the Women's Class 4 semifinal category on Saturday, August 28. She beat her Chinese opponent 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in semifinals that last for about 30 minutes, NDTV reported.

In her maiden Paralympics, Patel lost the opening game but made the best comeback and claiming victory in the next two games with 11-7 11-4.

In the fourth game, Zhang led with 9-11. Patel took a time out in the decider game, after which she bagged the win with 11-8.

After the historic win, Patel tweeted a video expressing her happiness representing the country and becoming the first Indian to reach the finals. She also said that the notion of the Chinese winning it all has been broken today. "Nothing is impossible if you want to achieve something," she added.

She conveyed her gratitude to the fellow Indians, the Paralympic Committee of India, the Sports Authority of India, the Olympic Gold Quest, the Blind People Association, etc., for their support.

Nothing is impossible as long as you want to do it: India's #BhavinaPatel makes history by becoming the first Indian #TableTennis player to enter the finals in #Paralympics @IndiaSports@YASMinistry #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/Sm5QID3Wfx — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 28, 2021

The player will now face world no.1 Chinese player Ying Zhou in the summit clash on Sunday, August 29. It is a rematch of the Group A opener that Patel lost in straight games.



Patel's Wins

This was Patel's 12th game with Zhang, and her fourth straight win against the world-ranked player.

Patel stands at rank 12 at Tokyo 2020, beating defeated world No 9 Megan Shackleton in a must-win Group A match, followed by the win over world No 8 Joyce de Oliveira in Rio 2016.

She won over No 2 & Rio 2016 gold medallist in the quarter-finals and world No 3 & Rio 2016 silver medallist in semifinals.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian player beat world no. 2 and 2016 Rio Games gold medallist Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia.

