Hyderabad's Moral Policing: Unmarried Couples Prohibited From Entering Public Park, Civic Body Takes Action

Hyderabad was recently caught in the quagmire of moral policing by banning unmarried couples' entry into a public park, aiming to prevent intimacy between young couples.

The incident is of Indira Park in Domalguda, where the management put out a banner reading 'Unmarried Couples Are Not Allowed Inside The Park', right below the official signboard.

The incident was brought to the attention of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by activist Meera Sanghamitra on Thursday, August 26.

New low & new level of moral policing by Indira Park Mgmt in Hyd! A public park is an open space for all law abiding citizens, including consenting couples across genders. How can 'marriage' be criteria for entry! @GHMCOnline & @GadwalvijayaTRS this is clearly unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/4rNWo2RHZE — Meera Sanghamitra (@meeracomposes) August 26, 2021

Put By Low-Level Officers

The civic body officials later issued a clarification claiming that the banner was put up by officers in lower ranks without their knowledge and said it regretted the inconvenience caused, The News Minute reported.

They have also asked the local police to regularly visit the park to ensure an appropriate environment in the park.

Speaking to the media, GHMC Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy said that they immediately removed it once they were informed about the matter.

However, the activist demanded an inquiry into the incident and stringent action against those involved in moral policing.

The picture of the poster went viral on social media, outraging the netizens, who called out the park management for enforcing unnecessary restrictions to enter a public space and termed the act unconstitutional.

Also Read: Masks Into Trees! Karnataka Environmentalist's Idea To Conserve Nature In Pandemic