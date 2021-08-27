Hyderabad's Moral Policing: Unmarried Couples Prohibited From Entering Public Park, Civic Body Takes Action

All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Credits: Twitter (Meera Sanghamitra) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Telangana,  27 Aug 2021 11:48 AM GMT

The incident is of Indira Park in Hyderbad's Domalguda, where the management put out a banner reading ‘Unmarried Couples Are Not Allowed Inside The Park’, right below the official signboard.

Hyderabad was recently caught in the quagmire of moral policing by banning unmarried couples' entry into a public park, aiming to prevent intimacy between young couples.

The incident is of Indira Park in Domalguda, where the management put out a banner reading 'Unmarried Couples Are Not Allowed Inside The Park', right below the official signboard.

The incident was brought to the attention of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) by activist Meera Sanghamitra on Thursday, August 26.

Put By Low-Level Officers

The civic body officials later issued a clarification claiming that the banner was put up by officers in lower ranks without their knowledge and said it regretted the inconvenience caused, The News Minute reported.

They have also asked the local police to regularly visit the park to ensure an appropriate environment in the park.

Speaking to the media, GHMC Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner B Srinivas Reddy said that they immediately removed it once they were informed about the matter.

However, the activist demanded an inquiry into the incident and stringent action against those involved in moral policing.

The picture of the poster went viral on social media, outraging the netizens, who called out the park management for enforcing unnecessary restrictions to enter a public space and termed the act unconstitutional.

Hyderabad 
Moral Policing 
Unmarried Couples 
telangana 
X