Condoling the demise of former India football captain Babu Mani, the All Indian Federation Football (AIFF) stated on Sunday that his accomplishments would continue to motivate young footballers. Mani was 59 and had been suffering from liver-related issues for a long time. He breathed his last on Saturday (November 19) at a hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal and is survived by his wife and son.

A Rundown Of Babu Mani's Football Career

Babu Mani, regarded as the most proficient forwards of his time, made his international debut against Argentina in Kolkata at the 1984 Nehru Cup, as per AIFF. The former India captain represented the country in 55 international matches and was a part of the first Indian squad to qualify for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup in 1984. Later, he went on to participate in the tournament proper in Singapore.

In his international career, the 1984 Asian Cup was the pinnacle, but the former forward was also a two-time South Asian Federation Games (SAFG or SAF Games) gold medalist in 1985 and 1987. Further, on the domestic front, he was a two-time Santosh Trophy winner with Bengal, clinching the title in 1986 and 1988. Additionally, he had also represented and claimed major trophies for three top clubs in Kolkata: Mohammedan Sporting, Mohun Bagan, and East Bengal.

Condolences Poured In For Former India Captain

The official Twitter handle of AIFF, the governing body of football in India that comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, and the Indian Football team shared a picture of the footballer and wrote, "AIFF condoles the demise of former India forward Babu Mani".

AIFF condoles the demise of former India forward Babu Mani



Read 👉 https://t.co/9tb3UDidxI#RIP #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/mHag49eIl1 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 20, 2022

Further, the East Bengal Football Club also paid their condolences to the player and wrote, "We, at #EastBengalFC, condole the demise of our former forward Babu Mani, who breathed his last yesterday at the age of 59. The former India captain won the CFL and the Rovers Cup once each, and the IFA Shield and the Durand Cup twice each with us during his prolific career."

We, at #EastBengalFC, condole the demise of our former forward Babu Mani, who breathed his last yesterday at the age of 59.



The former India captain won the CFL and the Rovers Cup once each, and the IFA Shield and the Durand Cup twice each with us during his prolific career. pic.twitter.com/BCsVAy14H7 — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) November 20, 2022

With a career spanning around two decades in the football field, Mani has left a rich legacy for the younger generation to carry forward.

Also Read: Qatar-Ecuador Opener: Jio Cinema Faces Streaming Service Issues, Leaves Football Fans Enraged