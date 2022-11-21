All section
Caste discrimination
Qatar-Ecuador Opener: Jio Cinema Faces Streaming Service Issues, Leaves Football Fans Enraged

Image Credit: Twitter/ FIFA World Cup, Wikimedia

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Qatar-Ecuador Opener: Jio Cinema Faces Streaming Service Issues, Leaves Football Fans Enraged

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  21 Nov 2022 6:28 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

One of the biggest sporting events worldwide, the FIFA World Cup, commenced on Sunday in Qatar with an iconic opening ceremony. However, Indian fans were frustrated after Jio Cinema suffered from streaming service issues like lagging and freezing.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, one of the biggest tournaments in the world, commenced on Sunday (November 20) in Qatar with an iconic opening ceremony. Millions of people worldwide were waiting for the event to start, and the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor was all packed with football enthusiasts.

However, Indian fans didn't seem happy as Jio Cinema App, one of the official broadcasters of the world cup apart from Sports 18 in the country, faced streaming service issues such as lagging and buffering. It made it difficult to stream the opening ceremony, which marks the beginning of the event.

Poor Service From Official Broadcasting Partner- Jio Cinema

The streaming service issue didn't affect only the opening ceremony, as Jio Cinema users also had trouble streaming the game between Qatar and Ecuador. Following this, several users took to Twitter and complained about the poor service from the official broadcasting partner of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Soon after, the Jio Cinema responded on Twitter and mentioned that users must update the app to experience the best streaming quality. They said, "Dear @JioCinema fans, We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience."

Several users complained that they faced the same issue after the update. It sparked frustration and left the Indian football fans enraged.

Users React To Service Disruption

In India, only Sports 18 and Jio Cinema has the rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022. Football enthusiasts who have an active cable connection can watch the world cup on Television, or Jio Cinema, an over-the-top (OTT) platform, is the only destination for streaming.

After the service disruption, a user took to Twitter and mentioned, "#JioCinema The streaming just stopped. Fix this, please. I don't have a cable connection, streaming is my only option!!"

Another Football jock said, "World's ninth richest man, Mukesh Ambani, can't do a smooth #WorldCup streaming with his atrocious #JioCinema app, just as world's richest man, @elonmusk can't run a microblogging app."

Another user highlighted that switching back to Voot OTT might be the solution for a smooth streaming service. He mentioned, "It such a worst experience from the #JioCinema app cant able to watch it properly full of glitches and struck in between we wait such a long for the wc and first day itself getting bitter, switch back to voot, may they have good engineers, #FIFAWorldCup.

Several reactions kept coming from viewers hoping that the streaming partner would initiate action to solve the issue. However, the Jio Cinema team has assured the viewers that they are working on the issue and tendered their apologies.

Also Read: Historic Deal At COP27 As Nations Agree To Create 'Loss & Damage' Fund For Poor Nations Hit By Climate Change

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
FIFA World Cup 
Ecuador vs Qatar 
Jio Cinema App 
Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 

