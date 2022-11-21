Qatar-Ecuador Opener: Jio Cinema Faces Streaming Service Issues, Leaves Football Fans Enraged

The 2022 FIFA World Cup, one of the biggest tournaments in the world, commenced on Sunday (November 20) in Qatar with an iconic opening ceremony. Millions of people worldwide were waiting for the event to start, and the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor was all packed with football enthusiasts.

However, Indian fans didn't seem happy as Jio Cinema App, one of the official broadcasters of the world cup apart from Sports 18 in the country, faced streaming service issues such as lagging and buffering. It made it difficult to stream the opening ceremony, which marks the beginning of the event.

Poor Service From Official Broadcasting Partner- Jio Cinema

The streaming service issue didn't affect only the opening ceremony, as Jio Cinema users also had trouble streaming the game between Qatar and Ecuador. Following this, several users took to Twitter and complained about the poor service from the official broadcasting partner of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Soon after, the Jio Cinema responded on Twitter and mentioned that users must update the app to experience the best streaming quality. They said, "Dear @JioCinema fans, We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience."

Dear @JioCinema fans,



We are continuously working to give you a great experience. Please upgrade your app to the latest version to enjoy #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022. Apologies for any inconvenience.#FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 | @FIFAWorldCup — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 20, 2022

Several users complained that they faced the same issue after the update. It sparked frustration and left the Indian football fans enraged.

Users React To Service Disruption

In India, only Sports 18 and Jio Cinema has the rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022. Football enthusiasts who have an active cable connection can watch the world cup on Television, or Jio Cinema, an over-the-top (OTT) platform, is the only destination for streaming.

After the service disruption, a user took to Twitter and mentioned, "#JioCinema The streaming just stopped. Fix this, please. I don't have a cable connection, streaming is my only option!!"

#JioCinema The streaming just stopped. Fix this please. I don't have a cable connection, streaming is my only option!! pic.twitter.com/DibVQap89M — shreyanshsingh.eth (@theshreysingh) November 20, 2022

Another Football jock said, "World's ninth richest man, Mukesh Ambani, can't do a smooth #WorldCup streaming with his atrocious #JioCinema app, just as world's richest man, @elonmusk can't run a microblogging app."

World's ninth richest man, Mukesh Ambani, can't do a smooth #WorldCup streaming with his atrocious #JioCinema app, just as world's richest man, @elonmusk can't run a microblogging app 🤷‍♂️ — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) November 20, 2022

Another user highlighted that switching back to Voot OTT might be the solution for a smooth streaming service. He mentioned, "It such a worst experience from the #JioCinema app cant able to watch it properly full of glitches and struck in between we wait such a long for the wc and first day itself getting bitter, switch back to voot, may they have good engineers, #FIFAWorldCup.

It such a worst experience from the #JioCinema app cant able to watch it properly full of glitches and struck in between we wait such a long for the wc and first day itself getting bitter, switch back to voot, may they have good engineers, #FIFAWorldCup — Saju FrnCz (@saju_francis) November 20, 2022

Several reactions kept coming from viewers hoping that the streaming partner would initiate action to solve the issue. However, the Jio Cinema team has assured the viewers that they are working on the issue and tendered their apologies.

Also Read: Historic Deal At COP27 As Nations Agree To Create 'Loss & Damage' Fund For Poor Nations Hit By Climate Change