India's teenage shooter Avani Lekhara will be India's flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, 5th September. The 19-year-old is the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics, besides being the first Indian woman to win two medals in the same Paralympics.

A total of 11 members of the Indian contingent will be present at the Closing Ceremony. India has so far shown its best performance in the tournament, with the para-athletes bringing home 19 medals from the Tokyo Games, including 5 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze. Shuttler Krishna Nagar won gold in the men's singles SH6 event while Suhas Yathiraj settled for a silver medal in the men's singles SL4 event on the last day of action at the Tokyo Paralympics, The Times of India reported.

Another super news has come from #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics



Congratulations to Krishna Nagar on winning a thrilling Gold medal in the Badminton Men's Singles SH6. India is proud of you Krishna!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/5GI3nQtOvw — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 5, 2021





India's Medal Tally At Paralympics

A total of 54 athletes had been sent to compete in nine sports including Athletics (Track and Field), Archery, Swimming, Badminton, Weightlifting, among others. Presently, India is ranked at 26th place on the medals tally, India Today reported.

Lekhara on Friday won a 50m rifle 3 position SH1 bronze with a score of 445.9. China's Zhang Cuiping won gold with a Paralympic Record score of 457.9, while Germany's Natascha Hiltrop took silver with a score of 457.1. Earlier, Lekhara had also won the 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold. She has a chance of adding more to her medal tally on the final day of the tournament in the mixed-gender 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event.

On Saturday, the Indian badminton players put on a tremendous show with reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat bagging a historic gold medal in the men's single SL3 class while Manoj Sarkar clinching a bronze to add to the country's medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics.



