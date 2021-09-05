All section
Tokyo Paralympics: Gold Medallist Avani Lekhara To Be Indias Flag-Bearer For Closing Ceremony

Image Credits: Twitter/DD India

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Tokyo Paralympics: Gold Medallist Avani Lekhara To Be India's Flag-Bearer For Closing Ceremony

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  5 Sep 2021 8:12 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India has so far shown its best performance in the tournament, with the para-athletes bringing home 19 medals from the Tokyo Games, including 5 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze.

India's teenage shooter Avani Lekhara will be India's flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, 5th September. The 19-year-old is the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics, besides being the first Indian woman to win two medals in the same Paralympics.

A total of 11 members of the Indian contingent will be present at the Closing Ceremony. India has so far shown its best performance in the tournament, with the para-athletes bringing home 19 medals from the Tokyo Games, including 5 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze. Shuttler Krishna Nagar won gold in the men's singles SH6 event while Suhas Yathiraj settled for a silver medal in the men's singles SL4 event on the last day of action at the Tokyo Paralympics, The Times of India reported.


India's Medal Tally At Paralympics

A total of 54 athletes had been sent to compete in nine sports including Athletics (Track and Field), Archery, Swimming, Badminton, Weightlifting, among others. Presently, India is ranked at 26th place on the medals tally, India Today reported.

Lekhara on Friday won a 50m rifle 3 position SH1 bronze with a score of 445.9. China's Zhang Cuiping won gold with a Paralympic Record score of 457.9, while Germany's Natascha Hiltrop took silver with a score of 457.1. Earlier, Lekhara had also won the 10m air rifle standing SH1 gold. She has a chance of adding more to her medal tally on the final day of the tournament in the mixed-gender 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event.

On Saturday, the Indian badminton players put on a tremendous show with reigning world champion Pramod Bhagat bagging a historic gold medal in the men's single SL3 class while Manoj Sarkar clinching a bronze to add to the country's medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Also Read: Praveen Kumar Bags Silver At Tokyo Paralympics 2021 In Men's T64 High Jump

Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Avani Lekhara 
Tokyo Paralympics 
Tokyo Paralympics Closing Ceremony 

