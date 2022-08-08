Meet Annu Rani, First Indian Female Javelin Thrower To Win Medal At Commonwealth Games

All section
Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

India,  8 Aug 2022 5:43 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

The gold was won by Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber, who produced a throw of 64.43 m in her sixth and final go. Meanwhile, Australia's Mackenzie Little also gained the silver medal, with the best throw of 64.27 m.

Star Indian athlete Annu Rani added her name to the history books after becoming the first Indian female javelin thrower to bag a bronze in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on the penultimate day on August 7. She threw her spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to secure the third spot.

The gold was won by Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber, who produced a throw of 64.43 m in her sixth and final go. Meanwhile, Australia's Mackenzie Little also gained the silver medal, with the best throw of 64.27 m.

Earlier, Olympic champions Neeraj Chopra and Kashinath Naik had won a gold and a bronze medal in the men's javelin throw, respectively.

Rani had won the medal at the 2010 Delhi Games, while Neeraj won the gold on Gold Coast in 2018.

Another participant from India in the event was Shilpa Rani, who finished seventh on the day with her best throw of 54.62 m. India saw three more medals in athletics on Sunday.

Sunday Medal Rush For India!

India's medal tally went up at the ongoing CWG 2022 on day ten as the Indian boxers dominated the scene. Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal and Nithu Ghanghas won gold medals in their particular categories, with Sagar Ahalwat also winning silver for the country, reported Outlook.

Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar managed to add another bronze medal to the country's tally after finishing third in the final of the men's 10,000 m race walk at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Kumar managed to clock the timing of 38:49.21 in the finale, which is also his personal best. The gold was won by Canada's Evan Dunfee, who clocked the timings of 38:36.37, which is now a new WCG record.

Another Indian athlete Amit taking part, finished ninth on the day, clocking timings of 43:04.97, his season best.

Previously, Eldhose Paul won a gold medal, and Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid secured a silver medal in the men's triple jump final on Sunday.

Paul ended at the first position with a jump of 17.03 m and managed to take home the gold. Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid also finished at the second position, with a jump of 17.02 m. CWG 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will continue until August 8.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik Bag Gold For India

