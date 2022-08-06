All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
CWG 2022: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik Bag Gold For India

Image Credit: UnsplashInstagram/Deepak Punia, Twitter/Railway Ministry and Twitter/Jay Shah

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

CWG 2022: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik Bag Gold For India

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  6 Aug 2022 4:21 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Meanwhile, Anshu Malik had to settle for a silver in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling after facing defeat to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Star Indian wrestlers conquered the opening day of the competitions by bagging three gold medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 5. While Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won gold, Deepak Punia beat Muhammad Inam from Pakistan on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik also joined the party after she secured India's third goal in the category.

Indian Wrestlers' Golden Day!

Deepak Punia had taken a 2-0 lead in the first period and mounted the pressure on his opponent, heading into the final three minutes. The Indian wrestler was in terrific form during this bout, and in the last three minutes, he could hold his own and kept his opponent at bay to win the gold medal.

Meanwhile, star wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched his gold medal in Birmingham after defeating Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in the men's 65 kg category. Punia showed extreme dominance in the first period and never let his opponent get the better of him. He finished the bout with a 4-0 lead over McNeil at the end of the first period.

However, McNeil made a little comeback with a strong effort and cut down the deficit by two points to make it 2-4. But Punia's class pulled through again as he took the lead again after scoring two more points and winning the match 9-2 in the end.

Gold For Sakshi Malik

The bronze medallist from Rio Olympics, Sakshi Malik, also brought her A-Game and registered a dominant victory to secure a gold in the women's freestyle 65kg bout, defeating Ana Godinez Gonzalez from Canada by fall.

Sakshi, who has struggled to get back to his top form after her success in the Rio Olympics, made a fighting comeback in both her bouts on Friday.

In other news, Anshu Malik had to settle for a silver in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling after facing defeat to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria. Anshu had reached the women's 57kg final with similar dominance but ended up second-best with a silver medal.

Also Read: Know More About Jeremy Lalrinnunga: 19-Yr-Old Weightlifter Who Bagged Gold In Men's 67kg Final

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Commonwealth Games 2022 
CWG 2022 
Bajrang Punia 
Sakshi Malik 

Must Reads

27 People Sentenced To Life For 2018 Sivagangai Triple Caste Murder Case 
Shocking! Husbands Replace Wives, Take Oath For Elected Women In Madhya Pradesh Panchayats
Law & Order Incidents In Kashmir Dropped By Over 88% Since Article 370 Abrogation: Police
CWG 2022: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik Bag Gold For India
Similar Posts
CWG 2022: Sudhir Bags Historic Gold In Para Powerlifting, Murali Sreeshankar Settles For Silver On Day 7
Sports

CWG 2022: Sudhir Bags Historic Gold In Para Powerlifting, Murali Sreeshankar Settles For Silver On...

The Logical Indian Crew
CWG 2022: India Continues To Mark Victory With 5 Medals On Day 6 At Birmingham
Sports

CWG 2022: India Continues To Mark Victory With 5 Medals On Day 6 At Birmingham

The Logical Indian Crew
CWG 2022: Gold Medals For Indian Lawn Bowls & TT Teams As Shuttlers Settle For Silver
Sports

CWG 2022: Gold Medals For Indian Lawn Bowls & TT Teams As Shuttlers Settle For Silver

The Logical Indian Crew
CWG 2022: Sushila Devi, Vijay Kumar & Harjinder Kaurs Podium Finishes Takes Indias Medal Tally Reaches 9
Sports

CWG 2022: Sushila Devi, Vijay Kumar & Harjinder Kaur's Podium Finishes Takes India's Medal Tally...

The Logical Indian Crew
Indias Golden Run Continues: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli Bags Gold In Mens Weighlifting, Sixth Medal At Birmingham
Sports

India's Golden Run Continues: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli Bags Gold In Men's Weighlifting, Sixth...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X