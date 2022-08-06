CWG 2022: Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik Bag Gold For India

Star Indian wrestlers conquered the opening day of the competitions by bagging three gold medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 5. While Bajrang Punia successfully defended his title and won gold, Deepak Punia beat Muhammad Inam from Pakistan on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik also joined the party after she secured India's third goal in the category.

Indian Wrestlers' Golden Day!

Deepak Punia had taken a 2-0 lead in the first period and mounted the pressure on his opponent, heading into the final three minutes. The Indian wrestler was in terrific form during this bout, and in the last three minutes, he could hold his own and kept his opponent at bay to win the gold medal.

Meanwhile, star wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched his gold medal in Birmingham after defeating Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in the men's 65 kg category. Punia showed extreme dominance in the first period and never let his opponent get the better of him. He finished the bout with a 4-0 lead over McNeil at the end of the first period.

However, McNeil made a little comeback with a strong effort and cut down the deficit by two points to make it 2-4. But Punia's class pulled through again as he took the lead again after scoring two more points and winning the match 9-2 in the end.

Gold For Sakshi Malik

The bronze medallist from Rio Olympics, Sakshi Malik, also brought her A-Game and registered a dominant victory to secure a gold in the women's freestyle 65kg bout, defeating Ana Godinez Gonzalez from Canada by fall.

Sakshi, who has struggled to get back to his top form after her success in the Rio Olympics, made a fighting comeback in both her bouts on Friday.

In other news, Anshu Malik had to settle for a silver in the women's 57kg freestyle wrestling after facing defeat to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria. Anshu had reached the women's 57kg final with similar dominance but ended up second-best with a silver medal.

