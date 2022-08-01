India's Golden Run Continues: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli Bags Gold In Men's Weighlifting, Sixth Medal At Birmingham

In the Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian weightlifters have performed extraordinarily so far. The trend continues as Achinta Sheuli bagged third gold for India on Day 3 by lifting a total of 313 Kg in the men's 73 Kg category. The 20-year-old athlete broke several records starting from the snatch round.



In the snatch round, Sheuli broke the Games record by lifting 140Kg and 143Kg. Followed by the clean and jerk round, where he proved his mettle by lifting 166Kg and 170Kg, making a record for the overall weight. Erry Hidayat Muhammad of Malaysia gave a tough competition to Sheuli and ended up as a second-best weightlifter in the NCE hall, Birmingham, on Sunday, reported NDTV Sports.

Gold Medalist Achinta Sheuli comes from Deulpur town in Howrah, West Bengal. During his childhood, he didn't have the appearance to look like a weightlifter as he was very thin. His consistent efforts and dedication made him achieve what he has today despite having an underweight body in the initial days.

At 12, he was inspired by his elder brother Alok and joined the makeshift facility. Unfortunately, his father passed away in 2013, and his family underwent financial constraints. He worked as a tailor with his brother and mother to make ends meet. In 2015, he received a letter from the Indian camp after joining the Indian Army. Following this, he never looked back and registered several medals for the country in his account.

In 2021, he became the runner-up in the Junior Worlds Championship and registered medals at several national and international events, including Junior Asian Championships and Junior Youth Nationals. All his journey and path from the above-listed events paved his way to clinching gold for India at the CWG 2022.

Internet Reacts

After he brought glory to India by winning the yellow metal at CWG 2022, the netizens, along with several eminent personalities, including President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM, in his tweet, said, "Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity, and he has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavors."

The president, in a tweet, said, "Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolour fly high at the #CommonwealthGames. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created history. Heartiest congratulations!"

