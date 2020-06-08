Get Inspired

US: Teen Cleans Street For 10 Hours After Black Lives Matter' Protests, Rewarded With Car, Scholarship

Antonio Gwynn Jr, a high school student, spent 10 hours cleaning the streets of his hometown Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, New York, following the protests.

Reethu Ravi (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
India   |   8 Jun 2020 8:41 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-08T14:18:55+05:30
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
US: Teen Cleans Street For 10 Hours After Black Lives Matter

Image Credits: Wikimedia

Following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, who became the victim of the excessive police force on May 25, protests have been raging across the United States. As protests led to garbage lying around across the streets, an 18-year-old took it upon himself to clean up the streets.

Antonio Gwynn Jr, a high school student, spent 10 hours cleaning the streets of his hometown Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, New York, following the protests. He started cleaning at 2 Am on Monday, June 1 and did not stop cleaning for the next 10 hours.

As word spread of how the teenager single-handedly took up the cleaning, his community responded, reported CNN.

When 27-year-old Matt Block came to know about Gwynn's contribution, he decided to gift him his prized 2004 red Mustang convertible. Soon after, local businessman Bob Briceland came forward and said he would cover the cost of auto insurance for a year.

"I just felt compelled to help him out. We just need to get together our whole city and show people how there are so many good people here," Briceland told CNN affiliate WKBW.

Meanwhile, the Medaille College in Buffalo awarded Antonio a full scholarship to study business, starting this fall.

"I literally stopped, pulled over, and started crying. So did my great aunt. My little cousin did also," said Gwynn.

While Gwynn's original plan was to go to a trade school and save up for college, he can now complete that goal by studying business and studying mechanics on the side.

