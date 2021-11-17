Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad Helps Fellow Passenger Mid-Flight, Earns Praises From PM Modi

The doctor turned Union Minister Dr. Bhagwat Karad is being applauded for exhibiting his duties beyond the ministerial protocol by providing timely help to a fellow passenger on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

According to NDTV reports, Dr Karad, Minister of State for Finance, was aboard an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Tuesday when a fellow flier complained of giddiness. The Minister stepped in helped out a passenger. Pictures of news agency ANI showed the patient stretched out across a row of seats with the Minister watching over. "The patient was sweating profusely and had low BP," Karad told ANI, while also adding that the passenger felt better after he was administered glucose.

Heartfelt Gratitude

IndiGo appreciated Dr. Karad's gesture by tweeting, "Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! @DrBhagwatKarad, your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring."

Lauding the timely intervention of Dr. Karad in helping the fellow passenger Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague @DrBhagwatKarad."

A doctor at heart, always!



Who Is Dr. Karad?

A Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Dr. Karad is a surgeon and also owns a hospital in Aurangabad and has served in several medical positions. Before his election to the Upper House, he served as mayor for Aurangabad.

