US: Thousands Apply To Adopt Nine-Yr-Old Boy In Foster Care After His Heartbreaking Plea For A Family

The Department of Human Services in Oklahoma, United States, received thousands of applications to adopt a nine-year-old boy after his plea for a family during an interview with a local news station went viral.
In July, Jordan was interviewed by KFOR, a local news station affiliated with CNN, where he talked about his dream to be adopted and become a part of a family.
"I hope one of y'all pick me. I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad. I don't really care," he told KFOR.
Since then, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services said that it has gotten more than 10,000 adoption requests from people.
When he was asked where he would want to go, if he could go anywhere in the world, Jordan, who wants to be a police officer when he grows up said, "To an adoption party for a home."
Upon asking what he'd do if he was given three wishes, Jordan said, "To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have."
According to CNN, while the agency has received applications from across the US, the agency said they would like a family in Oklahoma to adopt him, so he can maintain a relationship with his younger brother, who was adopted separately.
"Our main goal is to find the best family for every child, and so it's wonderful to have a wide variety of families to choose from, so that you can find the best fit for each individual child because every child has their own unique needs," Casey White, a spokeswoman for the agency told CNN.
Currently living in a group home, Jordan was moved around a lot in the six year's he has been under the agency's care. White added that Jordan has suffered a lot of loss and trauma in his life.
"So he really needs a super understanding family, a family who's fairly experienced with parenting and with parenting a kiddo who has experienced trauma," she said.
